Tequila Centinela Expands Distribution in Partnership with Republic National Distributing Company in Florida and Texas

Centinela's family-owned, premium tequilas are now deepening their presence in the U.S. with two key consumer markets.

MIAMI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Centinela today announced a distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the nation's leading distributors of beverage alcohol, expanding its presence in Florida and Texas. Through RNDC's extensive network and on-the-ground expertise, the partnership will bring Centinela's renowned tequilas to a broad range of retail and hospitality accounts across both states.

Tequila Centinela, a tequila house founded in 1904 in the highlands of Jalisco that remains family-owned more than a century later, brings authenticity, heritage, and history to RNDC's tequila portfolio. The partnership supports Centinela's growth plans in the U.S. and enables the brand to connect its legacy with modern consumers, starting with two of the country's leading tequila markets: Florida and Texas.

"Our partnership with RNDC marks an exciting new chapter in Tequila Centinela's 120-year legacy," says Armando González, Vice President and Managing Director of Centinela U.S.A. "Through RNDC's high-caliber network, we're able to thoughtfully grow our footprint in Texas and Florida—two priority markets with a strong appreciation for authenticity, heritage, and craftsmanship."

Centinela's U.S. strategy prioritizes intentional placements and partnerships that align with consumer demand. Rather than chasing momentum in a crowded marketplace, the brand remains anchored in the principles that built its reputation: exceptional tequila, thoughtful partnerships within hospitality, and a deliberate approach to growth. With RNDC's scale and breadth of coverage, Centinela is able to execute this strategy with greater agility while maintaining a focused, long-term approach to brand building.

"Expanding our partnership with Tequila Centinela was a seamless decision," says Jeff Potter, SVP Managing Director of Republic National Distributing Company. "They've consistently proven themselves as a strong player in the tequila category, and this next chapter felt like a natural fit for both teams. We're proud to help bring their 120-year legacy to more retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout Florida and Texas."

As Tequila Centinela expands in the Florida and Texas markets through RNDC, the brand will be more accessible than ever to spirits enthusiasts seeking a high-quality tequila with a compelling story and broad appeal.

About Tequila Centinela

Tequila Centinela is a heritage tequila brand proudly made in Arandas, Jalisco — the birthplace of Highland tequila. Founded in 1904 as the region's first tequila distillery, Centinela is still 100% Mexican and family-owned to this day. Every bottle is crafted with estate-grown agave, slow-roasted in traditional masonry ovens, and made entirely additive-free. Known as the "Guardian of True Tequila," Centinela honors over a century of tradition while leading in aged expressions, with one of the world's largest tequila barrel-aging cellars. Available in Extra-Añejo, and Cristalino, Tequila Centinela blends authenticity, patience, and bold character in every sip. For more information, visit https://tequilacentinela.shop/.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a leading beverage alcohol distributor specializing in wine and spirits, RNDC brings the industry's brightest talent together to ignite opportunity for suppliers, customers, and associates. Through strong relationships across the on- and off-premise, RNDC helps build brands, drive execution, and connect products with the consumers they are intended to serve. Guided by a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and long-term partnership, RNDC is focused on being the most valuable partner to all we serve. With roots extending before Prohibition and a forward-looking approach to distribution, RNDC operates within the three-tier system at the intersection of craft, scale, and execution. The company works in the rare space where passion for the category meets unrelenting quality, continuously raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution and delivering meaningful value across the industry. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications, at [email protected].

SOURCE Tequila Centinela