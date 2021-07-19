Tequila Dahlia Cristalino Unveils First Brand Campaign

The Story Seductive, magnetic and dripping in the siren red shade of a dahlia in full bloom, "Find Your Dahlia" is a visual manifestation of the subtle tension that exists in the space between romance, love and physical passion. Rooted in desire, the images are meant to evoke the moment when time stops and your heart unleashes itself, stopping at nothing to pursue and capture what it wants.

Under the creative direction of Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of El Silencio Vicente Cisneros, the campaign was shot by Guy Aroch and styled by Jo Hambro using vintage Gucci, Halston, Thierry Mugler, Normal Kamali and Tom Ford. Models Barbara Palvin, Stella Maxwell and Gizele Oliveira were cast for their delicate, yet courageous confidence and the magnetic energy they exude when they walk into a room. If these women were flowers, they would be dahlias. The fourth muse is the Dahlia bottle herself, with its depth, translucence and placement creating prisms and ethereal effects that mirror stimulation and magic.

Just as its best-selling predecessor was born to modernize the art of mezcal, Dahlia is a contemporary interpretation of an ancient tradition and celebrates the modern art, fashion and high aesthetic of "the new Mexico."

"Our mission is to always celebrate a side of Mexico that isn't traditionally seen," said Vicente Cisneros. "'Find Your Dahlia' draws inspiration from our fellow disruptors and creators who are elevating Mexico into a modern cultural wonderland. Everything we do is created with passion, alongside passionate people, for passionate people. These images are just that - they bring our spirit to life through the energy, passion and beauty of three captivating women; they are our Dahlias."

"Find Your Dahlia" debuts today on social media and digital platforms.

Production Team

Creative Director: Vicente Cisneros, Silencio Holdings, Inc.

Photographer: Guy Aroch

Stylist: Jo Hambro

Production + Casting: Tracey Manner, SEQUEL

Hair: Matt Fugate

Makeup: Christine Cherbonnier

Nails: Kimmie Kyees

Set Design: James Lear

Florals: East Olivia

Motion Graphic Direction: Jordan Lister, Known Studio

Location: Smashbox, Culver City

Dahlia is available for purchase at http://shop.tequiladahlia.com/ at a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Whether savoring a cocktail or sipping neat, please remember to drink (and socialize) responsibly.

For more information visit TequilaDahlia.com or connect on Instagram @Dahlia #FindYourDahlia.

ABOUT TEQUILA DAHLIA

Tequila Dahlia is a 100% Blue Weber Agave Reposado Tequila, filtered through activated charcoal for balance and purity, resulting in a modern, masterful Cristalino expression that is both aspirational and approachable. From the minds behind the award-winning Mezcal El Silencio, Tequila Dahlia is a celebration of the past and present, a beautiful canvas by which to enjoy cocktails from classics to the more avant garde. For more information, visit www.tequiladahlia.com and Instagram . #FindYourDahlia.

CONTACT: Alyssa Bleakley, [email protected]

