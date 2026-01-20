TEQUILA DON JULIO 1942 CELEBRATES LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH A YEAR OF THE HORSE LIMITED-EDITION BOTTLE DESIGN

1942 Crimson Fold Created by Ralph Allen Santos of The Spirits Library, Philippines.

Leading the celebration is Asian-American actor, Ross Butler. Born in the Year of the Horse in Singapore with Chinese-Malaysian roots, Butler embodies the confidence and pride of this zodiac sign. He has emerged as a prominent voice for Asian representation across major film and television roles, bringing his heritage and fearless energy to the forefront of the campaign.

"Lunar New Year has always been a moment that connects me back to my family and my heritage," says Ross Butler. "Being born in the Year of the Horse adds a personal layer to the way I celebrate this year. I love how the Tequila Don Julio limited-edition bottle and capsule collection by Siegelman Stable help celebrate tradition through a modern lens."

To extend this spirit through style, Tequila Don Julio has partnered with Siegelman Stable, the cult-favorite lifestyle brand with deep equestrian heritage that is founded and designed by Max Siegelman – another Year of the Horse-born visionary. Starring Butler in the striking campaign imagery, Tequila Don Julio and Siegelman introduce a limited-edition unisex capsule collection inspired by the Year of the Horse, featuring a coaches jacket, short-sleeve tee and Siegelman Stable's signature hat. The collection is available for a limited time on SiegelmanStable.com, with 10% of net proceeds supporting The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities by promoting safety, fostering belonging and advancing prosperity**.

"Siegelman Stable is a reflection of my family's deep connection to equestrian culture, which has been central to the brand from the start," says Max Siegelman, Founder and Designer of Siegelman Stable. "Both my father and I were born the Year of the Horse, so celebrating this zodiac together through my collaboration with Tequila Don Julio feels deeply personal and I am proud to support TAAF and the amazing work they do through this collection."

Rooted in the pioneering vision of late founder Don Julio González – who embarked on his tequila-making journey in 1942, a Year of the Horse – Tequila Don Julio has always honored heritage and legacy. Tequila Don Julio 1942 is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and aged for at least two years in American white oak barrels, resulting in an exceptionally smooth finish that makes it perfect for toasting meaningful moments with those closest to you during Lunar New Year.

"Tequila Don Julio 1942 has long been a symbol of celebration, and Lunar New Year is a perfect moment for us to come together and raise a glass," says Ari Anderman, Brand Director of Tequila Don Julio. "With our Year of the Horse Edition release, we're honoring the craftsmanship behind the iconic 1942 while celebrating the traditions, connections and shared moments that define this special holiday."

For those in New York from January 23-24, Tequila Don Julio and Siegelman Stable will host a special pop-up in SoHo (430 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012) where guests 21+ can shop the exclusive capsule collection (with net proceeds supporting TAAF)** and the limited Tequila Don Julio 1942 Year of the Horse Edition in an immersive atmosphere inspired by Lunar New Year's vibrant spirit.

To further elevate Year of the Horse celebrations, Tequila Don Julio partnered with renowned bartenders across Greater China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines to create signature cocktails and drink rituals inspired by special Lunar New Year traditions. Each recipe is crafted using the Tequila Don Julio 1942 Year of the Horse Edition and pays homage to prosperity, longevity, and connection. Raise a glass to bold beginnings during the Year of the Horse through these elevated serves:

Dǎ Xiǎo Rén : A bright, bergamot-forward blend warmed with ginger and spice. Finished with a lift of kombucha, this luminous serve draws inspiration from the Lunar New Year ritual of casting away misfortune. – Created by Tong Li of Lotus Lounge in GuangZhou, China.

: A bright, bergamot-forward blend warmed with ginger and spice. Finished with a lift of kombucha, this luminous serve draws inspiration from the Lunar New Year ritual of casting away misfortune. – Dancing in the Clouds : A radiant red cocktail that symbolizes happiness and prosperity for Lunar New Year, featuring a delicate floral harmony of burnt sage, lavender, muscat grape and oolong tea. –Created by Paul Hsu of Obsidian Bar, China.

: A radiant red cocktail that symbolizes happiness and prosperity for Lunar New Year, featuring a delicate floral harmony of burnt sage, lavender, muscat grape and oolong tea. Golden Horse : A vibrant fusion of bright kumquat and silky water chestnut, symbolizing good fortune and strength in the Year of the Horse. Presented at the heart of a Lunar New Year candy box, this cocktail celebrates connection and tradition. – Created by Lok Cheung of COA, Hong Kong.

: A vibrant fusion of bright kumquat and silky water chestnut, symbolizing good fortune and strength in the Year of the Horse. Presented at the heart of a Lunar New Year candy box, this cocktail celebrates connection and tradition. – Golden Momen t: A crisp and elegant mix of pineapple and mandarin, this cocktail is crafted to honor Singapore's joyful Lo Hei tradition of gathering, sharing wishes and welcoming prosperity together in the Lunar New Year. – Created by Tryson Quek of Sidedoor, Singapore.

t: A crisp and elegant mix of pineapple and mandarin, this cocktail is crafted to honor Singapore's joyful tradition of gathering, sharing wishes and welcoming prosperity together in the Lunar New Year. – Orient Ember : A warm, luminous blend of tangerine brightness and goji berry richness. Finished with a vanilla mist that symbolizes unlocking the year's good fortune, this serene cocktail invites joy, luck and success to flow toward the guest. – Created by Thanachot Ong Lohanitmit of #FindTheLockerRoom, Thailand.

: A warm, luminous blend of tangerine brightness and goji berry richness. Finished with a vanilla mist that symbolizes unlocking the year's good fortune, this serene cocktail invites joy, luck and success to flow toward the guest. – 1942 Crimson Fold: A refined fusion of rich agave with velvety fruit and aromatic depth, poured tableside from a mini decanter for an elevated moment. Paired with a lucky red envelope and chocolate coin, this serve blends elegance and auspicious tradition with unmistakable smoothness. –Created by Ralph Allen Santos of The Spirits Library, Philippines.

The limited Tequila Don Julio 1942 Year of the Horse Edition will be available at select retailers nationwide and online at SiegelmanStable.com for an SRP of $199.99 for a 750ml bottle, while supplies last.

**Net Proceeds to be donated to The Asian American Foundation, 20018 Chateau Bend Dr, Katy, TX 77450/www.taaf.org. Capsule collection available for purchase beginning January 23, 2026, while supplies last. No minimum or maximum donation. Purchase not tax deductible.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT THE ASIAN AMERICAN FOUNDATION

TAAF serves the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by promoting safety, fostering belonging, and advancing prosperity. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AAPI communities, we invest in initiatives to combat anti-Asian hate, integrate AAPI studies into school curricula, elevate authentic AAPI storytelling, and expand resources and representation for our communities. Through our high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AAPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org or follow @TAAForg on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook or TikTok.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

