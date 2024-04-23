Tequila Don Julio Brings Modern Mexican Culture to a National Stage with 'A Summer of Mexicana'

As Música Mexicana continues to rise, Sony Music Latin artists joins Tequila Don Julio in spotlighting the Mexican creatives behind the art

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, Mexican culture is making its global mark as seen in the meteoric rise of Música Mexicana which has become one of Spotify's most popular genres with 47% growth in streams globally over the last year alone. To help keep la fuerza of Mexico alive this summer, Tequila Don Julio is introducing 'A Summer of Mexicana' to celebrate and spotlight inspiring Mexican creatives who live Por Amor. Tequila Don Julio will bring modern Mexico to the mainstage through a summer concert series in partnership with Sony Music Latin artists including award-winning singer-songwriter Christian Nodal as well as performances on Jimmy Kimmel's Summer Stage and an in-app Spotify program that will encourage further shareability of this growing genre.

"With the introduction of 'A Summer of Mexicana' we continue to toast those who live Por Amor and uphold Don Julio González's legacy of passion and dedication to craft," says Karen Harris, Vice President of Tequila Don Julio. "As a brand born from Mexico, we strive to celebrate the rich and vibrant culture of modern Mexico and look forward to spotlighting these talented creatives."

"We're thrilled to partner with Tequila Don Julio this summer, an icon of modern Mexico, in our ongoing commitment to supporting our family of talented musicians," says Ruben Leyva, SVP of Artist Services and Premium Content at Sony Music Latin. "Our music is about fostering shared experiences and deep connections between our artists and their supporters. With this collaboration, we're poised to embark on an incredible journey that celebrates the richness of Música Mexicana and the vibrant culture of Mexico, while championing the incredible talents of our artists."

Kicking off in May, Tequila Don Julio is bringing 'A Summer of Mexicana' to life through a series of immersive experiences including:

' A Summer of Mexicana' Tour: Mexican artists have influenced the music industry as Música Mexicana has become one of the most popular genres among mainstream listeners. Tequila Don Julio and Sony Music Latin artists are coming together for a private concert series this summer featuring some of Sony Music Latin artists hottest musicians who are taking over the charts - making stops in Houston featuring celebrated singer-songwriter Christian Nodal , Los Angeles , and a stop in Chicago during the Sueños Music Festival .

Just as Founder Don Julio González followed his heart over his head and made every choice for his love of land, agave, community and exceptional tequila, Tequila Don Julio continues to keep this sentiment alive and uphold these same values today. To continue to uplift those who live Por Amor, the Tequila Don Julio Fund is partnering with charity organizations at each concert stop in Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles to support communities of emerging creatives beginning with The Houston Art Alliance, a local arts and culture organization whose principal work is to implement the City of Houston's vision, values, and goals for its arts grantmaking and civic art investments. A grand total of $500K will be donated to national and local charities throughout the summer leading up to Mexican Independence Day on September 16th. To learn more about the Tequila Don Julio Fund visit DonJulio.com/fund.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Follow @DonJulioTequila to learn more about how you can celebrate A 'Summer of Mexicana' all season long.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT SONY MUSIC LATIN

Sony Music Latin is the #1 Latin music label in the world—home to the most prolific Latin artists, from rising and independent artists to global superstars. As a full-service record label with comprehensive artist services, we pride ourselves in elevating and supporting our creators at every stage of their careers. Our diverse roster of talent is known for some of the world's most beloved Latin music, spanning a wide variety of genres, including alternative, bachata, banda, classic, mariachi, merengue, pop, reggaetón, salsa, urban, and more. Sony Music US Latin is a part of Sony Music Entertainment. For more information, visit us here.

ABOUT HOUSTON ARTS ALLIANCE

Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) is a local arts and culture organization whose principal work is to implement the City of Houston's vision, values, and goals for its arts grantmaking and civic art investments. HAA also executes privately funded special projects to meet the needs of the arts community, such as disaster preparation, research on the state of the arts in Houston, and temporary public art projects that energize neighborhoods. In short, HAA helps artists and nonprofits be bold, productive, and strong. To learn more about HAA, visit www.houstonartsalliance.com and follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @HoustonArtsAlliance.

