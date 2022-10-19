TEQUILA DON JULIO ULTIMA RESERVA RETURNS FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY WITH THE RELEASE OF AN EXCLUSIVE SECOND BOTTLING OF DON JULIO GONZÁLEZ'S FINAL AGAVE HARVEST

An extremely limited number of cases will be available of the award-winning 36-month aged luxury Extra-Añejo tequila

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the upcoming Día de los Muertos holiday, Tequila Don Julio is honoring its late founder, Don Julio González, who followed his heart and spent decades perfecting his craft to create one of Mexico's most loved tequilas. As a tribute to the love Don Julio González poured into every bottle of tequila that results in an exceptionally smooth liquid, Tequila Don Julio is releasing an exclusive second bottling of his ultimate legacy: Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. The limited-edition luxury Extra-Añejo tequila is made with the final agave harvest planted by Don Julio González and his family in 2006 that was reserved for this special distillation. An extremely limited number of cases of this exceptional liquid will be available while supplies last, and each bottle is specially labeled to mark this year's harvest.

"It's been ten years since the passing of our late founder Don Julio González and we are proud to honor his legacy by releasing the second bottling of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "This liquid is truly so rare and special that we're continuing to release Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva in highly limited quantities each year, allowing us to preserve Don Julio González's ultimate legacy as long as possible."

Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva is an award-winning, 36-month aged Extra-Añejo that is the pinnacle of the brand's portfolio of luxury tequilas. To preserve this tequila and the exquisite agave piñas behind it, the team of experts at Tequila Don Julio implemented a Solera aging method, which combines and matures tequilas of different characteristics finished in unique casks, allowing the final agave harvest to remain at the heart of this rare Extra-Añejo tequila. Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva is rested in oak barrels previously used to age bourbon and finished in Madeira wine-seasoned casks to produce an exceptional spirit featuring a nose of toasted oak and caramel, followed by hints of apricot and orange, and finishing with deliciously smooth honeyed agave.

Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, making it perfect during those extraordinarily special moments you want to savor and celebrate with those closest to you – just as Don Julio González intended when he first embarked on his tequila making journey in 1942 with the creation of his special reserve that was meant to be shared with his closest circle.

After releasing only 4,000 cases of the first batch of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva last year, the liquid has since won a Silver Medal in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The second bottling of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva is now available in highly limited quantities in select markets while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $499 for a 750ml bottle.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

