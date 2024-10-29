Tequila Partida, The Original Additive-Free Tequila, Announces First Single Barrel Añejo Program

Partida Offers Two Unique Barrel Selection Experiences for Buyers Including a Trip to Mexico

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Partida , the original additive-free tequila from The Lucas Bols Company , is excited to announce their first Single Barrel Añejo Program. Partida's Master Tequilero José Valdez has crafted 30 unique barrels of their award-winning and highly regarded añejo that are now available for purchase nationwide to select bars, restaurants and retail stores. Each single barrel will have its own unique tasting notes, making each one special and highly collectible for tequila aficionados. The single barrels are releasing to celebrate Partida Roble Fino Añejo's recent recognition as "the best tequila under $150" by Wine Enthusiast .

Tequila Partida Single Barrel Añejo

The Partida Single Barrel Añejo Program will offer two special experiences for barrel buyers at select bars, restaurants and retail stores.

Experience #1: For purchasing a minimum of two barrels, buyers will have the opportunity to visit the Partida team in Tequila Valley and embark on a unique journey to choose their own single barrels. The tour begins with an immersive walk through of the agave fields, where expert jimadors demonstrate the centuries-old process of harvesting the piñas, the heart of the agave plant. Next, they will head to the distillery for a guided tour to witness the tequila production firsthand. Lastly, they will head to the aging room where Partida's Master Tequilero José Valdez will guide them through the art of barrel selection.

Experience #2: For purchasing a minimum of one barrel, buyers will have the opportunity to choose their own single barrel via a sample kit. A Lucas Bols sales manager will present a sample kit with ten different single barrel samples. They will then have the chance to taste the samples and choose the hand selected barrel they like best.

"At Lucas Bols we are excited to launch the first Single Barrel Añejo Program for Tequila Partida ahead of the brand's 20th anniversary in 2025. With Partida Roble Fino Anejo recently receiving the prestigious Wine Enthusiast accolade for "Best Tequila Under $150", the timing really was perfect to roll out this program," says The Lucas Bols Company VP of Marketing USA & Canada, Ignacio Llaneza. "We look forward to all consumer and trade reactions towards these unique single barrels that Master Tequilero José Valdez has expertly crafted."

Master Tequilero José Valdez, who will be celebrating his 20th year with Tequila Partida, has been with the brand from inception and is still producing and tasting every batch of their tequila to this day. He has crafted the perfect process to achieve the world's highest-quality artisanal tequila. From ensuring only the ripest agave is selected for maximum flavor and sugar content, a 24-hour cooking process, and aging that goes beyond all expectations, José exemplifies an inspirational commitment to surpassing quality standards.

"Each of these limited single barrels offers a unique and different tasting profile based on Partida's award-winning añejo. I am proud of how each barrel illustrates our approach to making high-quality, additive-free tequila the traditional way and only using the ripest agave within the production process," says Tequila Partida Master Tequilero José Valdez.

Aged 18 months, Partida Añejo exhibits a depth of flavor that only comes from advanced aging. Intense golden color and copper tones; clean and full bodied. Fruity aromas, with honey, chocolate, spices and dried fruit flavors reminiscent of sweet pear, banana and almond. A very pleasant finish.

Every Single Barrel Añejo will yield roughly 330 750ml bottles that come in at 40% ABV with a suggested retail price of $59. Each bottle will also be customized with a gold printed label and display the account name prominently that purchased the barrel. Each barrel purchase will also be shipped with two branded barrel heads. Additionally, Partida has also partnered with ReserveBar to allow consumers the opportunity to purchase their Roble Fino Añejo nationwide.

About Tequila Partida

Tequila Partida is an authentic, all-natural and the original additive-free estate-grown premium Tequila, made from 100% blue agave in the heart of Mexico's historic Tequila Valley region. From cultivation and harvest to cooking, distillation and aging, Partida maintains exceptional standards of quality and consistency, making Partida "the finest tequila that money can buy," according to F. Paul Pacult, the leading spirits authority in America. Partida is the world's highest rated tequila. In 2024, the Roble Fino Añejo was recognized as "the best tequila under $150" by Wine Enthusiast. For more information, visit www.partidatequila.com

About The Lucas Bols Company

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits player in the worldwide cocktail market and one of the oldest active Dutch companies. Lucas Bols' mission is to create great cocktail experiences around the globe. The Lucas Bols Company is present in over 110 countries worldwide and their portfolio contains three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional liqueurs and spirits. Bols, The World's First Cocktail Brand, includes the number-one liqueur range globally (not including the USA). Lucas Bols is also the world's largest player in the genever segment, and its portfolio of cocktail brands includes Passoã, the number one passion fruit liqueur, Galliano liqueurs and the ultra-premium tequila brand Partida.

Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy, Lucas Bols showcases, inspires and educates bartenders and consumers alike. With almost 450 years of experience in the art of distilling and blending spirits and cocktails combined with the creative spirit of Amsterdam, Lucas Bols truly are 'Masters of Taste'. For more information, visit www.lucasbols.com .

SOURCE Tequila Partida