Tequila Zarpado Introduces Añejo Tequila

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Zarpado , a line of small-batch premium Tequilas, today introduced its latest expression, Zarpado Añejo, hitting shelves just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Handcrafted at a boutique, family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, the Tequila is aged more than one year in a combination of Bourbon and French Oak casks. The expression retails for less than $40, giving Tequila lovers a true craft Añejo at an everyday price.

Like the Blanco and Reposado Tequilas already on the market, Zarpado Añejo is made from 100% mature Blue Agave grown in the Los Valles region of Jalisco. The agave is slow-cooked and double distilled, providing a balanced, textured and agave-forward profile.

The Añejo expression showcases fresh aromas of pear and orange blossom blended with hints of mulling spices. The mouthfeel is round and smooth, with minerality and fruity flavors of orange zest and rosé wine. The finish is long and balanced, showcasing the barrel influence of vanilla.

Tequila Zarpado was first introduced in 2021 by Latitude Beverage, the company behind a growing portfolio of national wine and spirits brands such as 90+ Cellars and Wheel Horse Whiskey . The Blanco and Reposado expressions have garnered widespread acclaim since their launch, with Blanco receiving a rating of 93-points from VinePair .

"There have been many new Tequila brands introduced over the past few years as the demand for Tequila has grown," said Terry Lozoff, Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage. "But Zarpado is one of the few that has focused on providing small-batch, handcrafted quality at an affordable price point. In fact, this Añejo batch is the smallest release to date, and will be offered only in limited quantities initially."

Tequila Zarpado Añejo has an SRP of $37.99 and will be available for purchase online in most states and on shelves in fourteen markets across the U.S., including Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas and Wisconsin. Tequila Zarpado Blanco and Reposado are also available in the same markets with SRP of $26.99 and $29.99 respectively. For more information and to purchase online, visit TequilaZarpado.com and follow @TequilaZarpado on Instagram.

Tequila Zarpado is a line of small-batch premium Tequilas bringing true craft quality at an everyday price point. For more information, visit TequilaZarpado.com . Tequila Zarpado is part of Latitude Beverage Co, the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of award-winning wine and spirits brands. For more information, visit latitudebeverage.com .

