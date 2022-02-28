Tequity Adds Senior Advisor for the Enterprise SaaS Technology Market

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Advisors is pleased to announce that Muneer Hirji (LinkedIn Profile) has joined Tequity as a Senior Advisor with a focus on the enterprise B2B SaaS technology market.

Enterprise B2B Veteran Muneer Hirji Joins Tequity

Muneer has been a senior leader with high-growth technology companies – early stage as well as more established firms. The common thread running through these ventures has been the accelerated profitable growth these companies experienced under Muneer's leadership. He has had 3 successful exits and is accomplished at helping early-stage technology companies to scale their operations, and ultimately realize successful exits. As a Senior Advisor with Tequity, Muneer has a wealth of expertise to bring to our clients.

On joining Tequity Advisors, Muneer shared "I appreciated the quality and professionalism of the Tequity team so much during my latest M&A transaction that I decided to join the team!"

Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity commented, "Adding a growth leader such as Muneer brings more core expertise in Enterprise software and services. It means a lot to Founders selling their own company to be able to talk with like-minded people who have lived similar experiences. Muneer is someone I have worked with on many occasions and he is a key value add to our expertise."

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit http://www.tequityadvisors.com/

Contact:

Diane Horton, Managing Partner

[email protected]

+1 (905) 581-7424

SOURCE Tequity