Tequity Adds Strategic Executive Advisor for the Enterprise Technology Market

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Advisors is pleased to announce that Bill Morris (LinkedIn profile) has joined Tequity as Strategic Executive Advisor with a focus on the enterprise cloud technology market.

Enterprise B2B Veteran Bill Morris Joins Tequity

Bill spent his entire career at Accenture, retiring in 2019. He was Accenture's Canadian CEO twice, for 13 years in total. Under his leadership, the Canadian business grew by over 400%. He served on Accenture's global and North American leadership teams from 2002 until his retirement. He was also previously responsible for Accenture's North America Resources business unit. He is currently a Corporate Director and advisor to technology companies and climate solution providers.

"It's a great privilege to have Bill joining us as Strategic Executive Advisor. Bill's background in everything about Enterprise technology and his numerous leadership roles in Accenture acquisitions are an excellent value add to Tequity's core expertise," said Alex MacKay, Managing Partner.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit http://www.tequityadvisors.com/

