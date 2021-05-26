TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claymore Inc. brought to market the SkilSure™ product specializing in solutions for continuing professional development, competency-based training, e-Portfolios, e-Learning, apprentice tracking and quizzing/testing.

Tequity advised Pluribus Technologies, Claymore Inc. and SkilSure Limited on their recently completed transaction

Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus said, "This represents our third acquisition in the eLearning space as we continue to execute on a roll-up strategy within that vertical. Claymore Inc. deepens our expertise in the regulated healthcare segment of the Canadian market by supporting professional associations of pharmacists, nurses, dental hygienists, and other extended healthcare providers. We are also excited to enter the U.K. market where Claymore's SkilSure® solution provides competency testing and assessment software to support apprenticeship programs."

SkilSure™ is the pre-eminent online solution for planning, mentoring, and supporting development; tracking development progress against competence requirements; building and maintaining e-portfolios to support accomplishment; and allowing controlled access to review, appraise and comment on evidence of accomplishment.

QuizBase™, a web enabled testing application, can be provided standalone or as an integral part of the SkilSure competency management package. It has been designed to write test results directly to the SkilSure e-portfolio database. QuizBase is a state-of-the-art e-assessment tool.

"We are pleased to be a part of the Pluribus group of companies. Their capabilities will enhance Claymore's offerings in the UK and Canada," said Terry Ogle, President of Claymore Inc. "This move strengthens Claymore and SkilSure and future-proofs their technologies."

Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity stated "Pluribus is making great strides in building out its eLearning division. It was a great pleasure working with Richard and Terry's teams to conclude this marriage."

About Claymore Inc.

Claymore Inc, founded in 1989, provides customized professional development and competence assurance software and services. With more than 500,000 users across North America and the United Kingdom, Claymore Inc has vast experience in tracking the progress of job-specific competency-based training. Services include automated training needs analyses, continuing professional development solutions, online testing, mentoring solutions, e-learning and competence tracking and verification systems and e-portfolio systems. For more information visit www.claymore.ca and www.skilsure.com

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies Inc. specializes in acquiring small, profitable software companies from owners and investors that are seeking a succession plan. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when there are often few other reasonable options. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success. For more information visit www.pluribus.com

About Tequity Advisors

Tequity Advisors assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information, visit www.tequityadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Diane Horton, Managing Partner

Tequity Advisors

[email protected]

+1 416.483.9400

SOURCE Tequity

Related Links

http://www.tequityadvisors.com

