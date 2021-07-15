Tequity Advises Shift CRM on Acquisition by Silverline

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Shift CRM, a Toronto-based company specializing in building solutions on the Salesforce platform for Media and Entertainment organizations, in their acquisition by Pamlico Capital-backed Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy headquartered in New York City. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Shift CRM reinforces Silverline's commitment to using deep industry expertise to create unique solutions on the Salesforce platform and Salesforce Media Cloud that enable client success. Shift CRM's extensive knowledge of the media and entertainment industry will complement Silverline's decade-long expertise in serving the financial services and healthcare industries. Together with Shift CRM, Silverline will remain at the forefront of delivering industry-focused solutions underpinned by cloud strategy, digital transformation consulting, and managed services capabilities. The combined company will operate under the Silverline brand.

"Bringing together our firms, which were both founded as industry-focused Salesforce consultancies, creates a powerful combination," said Gireesh Sonnad, Silverline Co-Founder and CEO. "We have long admired the Shift team and their success in the media and entertainment industry. Together, our talent, domain expertise, and geographic reach will position us as the clear leader in the media and entertainment, financial services, and healthcare industries to enable robust growth as we expand our reach and deepen our impact."

He added, "The folks at Tequity were great to work with and really helped us all move the process forward in a timely manner."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Silverline, who has a reputation for innovation and industry across the Salesforce ecosystem," said Jonathon Millman, President, CEO and Founder of Shift CRM, who will join Silverline and lead its media and entertainment activities. "Our firms' shared commitment to driving client success by applying technical and industry expertise made this a natural fit. We are excited to accelerate our already strong growth with the support of Silverline."

"Tequity was an outstanding partner throughout our acquisition journey. Their deep experience in the B2B space was invaluable and made the entire process easy. We are so appreciative and could not have done it without their guidance and support" Jonathon added.

"We are pleased to be able to continue supporting Silverline and their newly expanded team as they build an industry-leading Salesforce-focused digital transformation firm," said Andrew Tindel, Principal, Pamlico Capital. "Leading organizations are now even more aware of the opportunity to use digital transformation to create competitive advantage, and Silverline is well-positioned to be a partner of choice."

The acquisition of Shift CRM is another significant milestone for Silverline in its emergence as a global digital transformation provider. In May 2021, the firm partnered with Adapta Technologies to create Silverline Central America, and the New York based firm now has over 450 resources across the United States, Canada, India, El Salvador, and Ukraine.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Shift CRM

Shift is a Salesforce consulting partner with more than 10 years of experience implementing, configuring, and re-envisioning the world's #1 sales and service platform. We focus on Media and Agencies and obsess about our customer success. We also offer a range of solutions from Strategic Advisory, Implementations and Managed Services designed to provide the right partnership our customers need. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a local presence in Vancouver and New York, we provide both remote and onsite service to our global client list. For more information visit: https://shiftcrm.com/

About Silverline

Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. We tailor digital transformation solutions to meet your specific needs by leveraging insights acquired through 10+ years in the business and thousands of engagements along with real-world expertise gained across Financial Services, Healthcare, and Media and Entertainment industries. From strategic planning and implementation to managed services, we guide clients through every phase of their journey, enabling continuous value with the Salesforce platform. We also offer CalendarAnything, a popular scheduling application on the AppExchange, as well as industry-proven accelerators. For more information visit: https://silverlinecrm.com/

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit http://www.tequityadvisors.com/

