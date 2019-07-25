Tequity Completes 7th Salesforce® Transaction

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Inc., a North American M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on companies in the Software, IT Services, and Technology markets, has closed a transaction between Assured Software and Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Assured Software

Assured Software / Pluribus Technologies

Assured Software provides design work flow and job management solutions for companies who do restoration, remediation, and emergency work on property damaged by disaster. Their solutions are built on the Salesforce® Cloud Platform and are designed to meet the needs of contractors, property owners, and insurance companies. Established in 1997, Assured Software was one of the first to develop solutions designed for restoration companies with their Job Processing Program (JPP) and Pack out Inventory (POI) products.

www.assuredsoftware.com

"We worked with Tequity on our growth strategy while building our insurance application on Salesforce.com for two years. Tequity then found us an excellent strategic buyer, Pluribus Technologies. Alex MacKay and Tequity have been a pleasure to do business with and their knowledge of the Salesforce ecosystem is outstanding." Dave Coombs, Chairman, Assured Software

See all our Salesforce® transactions HERE

Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies specializes in acquiring small, profitable software companies from owners and investors who are seeking a succession plan. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their business, achieve a liquidity event, and see continued investment in their clients and employees through a strong growth strategy under the Pluribus umbrella. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success. Tequity acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Pluribus Technologies in their acquisition of Assured Software.

www.pluribustechnologies.com

Experts in Strategic M&A for Software and Information Technology Companies

We understand and pursue the value of IP and other "off the balance sheet" items that have a tremendous impact on valuation in knowledge-based businesses

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity provides exit, merger, and carve-out advisory services exclusively to mid-market Software, IT Services, and Information Technology companies across North America and around the globe. We assist CEOs and shareholders to achieve an optimal outcome in strategic transactions. As business operations and growth specialists who have built companies, raised capital, and successfully exited, we bring real world experience to any M&A discussion.

www.tequityinc.com

Contact:

Diane Horton, CBI, CM&AA

VP Corporate Development

+1 905-581-7424 Direct

218684@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tequity Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tequityinc.com

