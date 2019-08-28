Tequity Completes 8th Salesforce® Transaction

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Inc., a North American Tech M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Cloudware Connections in their acquisition by A5.

Cloudware Connections

Cloudware Connections is a Salesforce consulting partner headquartered out of Toronto Canada and has an experienced team with consultants across all Salesforce.com clouds. The acquisition of Cloudware Connections brings expanded depth and expertise to A5 in the areas of Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Billing and the expansion into Canada will provide enhanced globalization of support for both A5 and Cloudware Connections customers.

Cloudware Connections was acquired due to its expertise in solution development on the Salesforce platform and to further expand A5's presence in the Canadian marketplace. Cloudware Connections excels in delivering top quality solutions as witnessed by its five-star ratings on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The acquisition will enable A5 to leverage Cloudware Connections' expertise and its 11 years of Salesforce experience and will help further expand its current offerings which include Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Billing, Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning, Sales Cloud, and MuleSoft integration solutions. A5 customers can look forward to enhanced industry solutions while Cloudware Connections' customers will now have access to robust and expanded implementation expertise within all Salesforce Clouds. Together, A5 and Cloudware Connections will continue to digitally transform customers in the Manufacturing, HLS, FinServ, and High-Tech industries.

Keith Fox and Mitch Mocle, Partners at Cloudware Connections said "We are excited to join the A5 family and take the company we have built to the next level."

Vinay Kruttiventi CEO, A5 stated "We are investing continually in the growth and expansion of our Salesforce Implementation practice. With Cloudware Connections deeply rooted experience in FinServ & HLS, we can now offer an unmatched depth of industry expertise within the Salesforce Ecosystem."



About A5

A5 guides businesses through their Digital Transformation journey with a focus on customer experience. As a leading solutions provider and systems implementer, we modernize your business processes through our strategic methodology, integrating industry-leading business application platforms. www.a5corp.com



About Cloudware Connections

Cloudware Connections delivers expert advice and solution development on the Salesforce platform. Cloudware Connections help you enable your team to excel by providing the best expertise to put your vision in action.

www.cloudwareconnections.com

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity is an M&A advisory firm with core expertise in Enterprise Software and IT Services companies. Strategic mergers, exits, and carve-outs for technology companies are our exclusive focus. We consistently help shareholders to achieve optimal outcomes in transactions with growth-focused acquirers. As business operations and growth specialists who have built companies, raised capital, and successfully exited, we bring real world experience to any M&A discussion.

www.tequityinc.com

