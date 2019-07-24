TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Inc., a North American M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on companies in the Software, IT Services, and Technology markets, has closed a transaction between Learning.net and Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Tequity Completes SaaS Learning Management Solutions Transaction

Learning.net

Learning.net has a proven cloud-based solution that efficiently delivers customized course content to support the continuing education and compliance requirements for financial services firms and other large corporations. In particular, their certification by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ("NASBA") allows them to deliver courses which enable accountants to ensure that their Certified Public Accountant designation remains in good standing.

www.learning.net

Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies specializes in acquiring small, profitable software companies from owners and investors who are seeking a succession plan. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their business, achieve a liquidity event, and see continued investment in their clients and employees through a strong growth strategy under the Pluribus umbrella. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success. Tequity acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Pluribus Technologies in their acquisition of Learning.net.

www.pluribustechnologies.com

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity provides exit, merger, and carve-out advisory services exclusively to mid-market Software, IT Services, and Information Technology companies across North America and around the globe. We assist CEOs and shareholders to achieve an optimal outcome in strategic transactions. As business operations and growth specialists who have built companies, raised capital, and successfully exited, we bring real world experience to any M&A discussion.

www.tequityinc.com

Contact:

Diane Horton, CBI, CM&AA

VP Corporate Development

+1 905-581-7424 Direct

218679@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tequity Inc.

