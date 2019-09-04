Tequity Inc.'s Client, intellinet Technologies Inc., Has Been Acquired by Coreio Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Inc., a North American Tech M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to intelliNet Technologies Inc. in their acquisition by Coreio Inc.

Founded in 2001, intelliNet Technologies is a Richmond, B.C.-based provider of North American Field and Managed Services to corporate clients across Canada and the US. intelliNet has earned a stellar reputation for quality of service and customer satisfaction, and they have been an active Coreio vendor partner since late 2016.

Coreio Inc., a leading IT services provider for enterprise-scale companies, provides clients across North America with customized IT Infrastructure and Operations solutions.

"The acquisition of intelliNet Technologies enables Coreio to enhance our Managed Services offering and expand our reach to smaller enterprise and corporate clients, which is an extremely exciting development for us" said David Naiman, President and CEO of Coreio. "With intelliNet Technologies, its impressive roster of clients and its North American field services network, Coreio is not simply augmenting our Managed Services business but creating a totally new offering that is greater than the sum of its parts. Combining forces to offer a single, market-leading service will drive more value for all of our clients."

The new offering brings the reach and capabilities of intelliNet's North American field services network to Coreio's clients with technicians in over 200 locations across Canada, enabling service delivery in under two (2) hours to nearly anywhere in Canada. This superb reach combines well with Coreio's enterprise service offerings to provide a broader array of services to our collection of Global 2000, enterprise and corporate clients that have requirements for on-site services throughout Canada and the US.

In addition to providing national field services, Coreio provides Lifecycle Services, Modern Workplace Services and Advisory Services, and is a market leading ServiceNow® partner via our Technology Solutions practice. Coreio approaches client challenges by working closely and partnering with our clients to understand their business goals first, and then delivering the right set of solutions that produce optimal business value.

About intelliNet

intelliNet Inc. has been providing Computer and Network Products and Professional Technical and Managed Services to many of Canada's leading and most innovative companies and institutions for over thirty-five years.

www.intellinet-canada.com

About Coreio

Coreio Inc. is a leading Toronto-based IT services provider that delivers IT Infrastructure and Operations solutions for enterprise-scale companies across North America. We build on our 35-plus year history as a strategic partner, and apply our experience as in-house IT experts, to help our clients solve complex business and technology issues, so they can focus on what they do best.

www.coreio.com

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity is an M&A advisory firm with core expertise in Enterprise Software and IT Services companies. Strategic mergers, exits, and carve-outs for technology companies are our exclusive focus. We consistently help shareholders to achieve optimal outcomes in transactions with growth-focused acquirers. As business operations and growth specialists who have built companies, raised capital, and successfully exited, we bring real world experience to any M&A discussion.

www.tequityinc.com

