TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Inc., a North American boutique Tech M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to TeleMED Diagnostic Management ("TeleMED") in their acquisition by Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus").

Tequity Inc.’s Client, TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc., has been Acquired by Pluribus Technologies Inc.

TeleMED is a pioneer and leader in designing and engineering innovative solutions for the electronic management of non-invasive medical test data within a diagnostic environment. The backbone of TeleMED's technology is ViTELflo, a sophisticated, intuitive application that integrates process automation, document management and records management functionalities relating to a wide variety of non-invasive diagnostic tests.

Pluribus is a holding company established to acquire and grow small, profitable software companies.

"We are pleased to add TeleMED as our third acquisition to our portfolio of companies in the past 9 months," said Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus Technologies. "Our existing portfolio companies host secure SaaS platforms on behalf of several Fortune 500 companies. We are committed to bring this level of expertise and the resources required to ensure that TeleMED remains a leader in the healthcare industry."

"Having Tequity as my advisors made a significant difference. They were great to work with throughout the process and really understood my objectives and what was important to me in a transaction," said Asa Lebel, CEO of TeleMED. "I am excited about the acquisition by Pluribus Technologies as I believe that the company has the marketing and sales expertise required to grow TeleMED by increasing our market share in Canada and also reaching new markets outside of Canada."

About TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc.

TeleMED an ISO 13485:2003 certified company, has been a pioneer in the development of powerful solutions for managing non-invasive medical diagnostic data. TeleMED serves an array of verticals in the healthcare industry including community diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, occupational testing organizations, family physician groups and paramedical service providers. The solutions offered feature advanced security safeguards, innovative quality management tools, business analytic capabilities, smart electronic forms and a high degree of interoperability and connectivity.

www.telemeddiagnostic.com

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus specializes in acquiring small, profitable software companies from owners and investors that are seeking a succession plan. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when there are often few other reasonable options. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success.

www.pluribustechnologies.com

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity is an M&A advisory firm with core expertise in Enterprise Software and IT Services companies. We are highly specialized in strategic mergers, exits, and carve-outs for technology companies. We consistently help shareholders to achieve optimal outcomes in transactions with growth-focused acquirers. As business operations and growth specialists who have built companies, raised capital, and successfully exited, we bring real world experience to any M&A discussion.

www.tequityinc.com

