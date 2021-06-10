Tequity Served as Financial Advisor to SuMO IT Solutions in their Acquisition by EY Canada

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SuMO IT Solutions — an enterprise service and operations management professional services company specializing in ServiceNow platform implementation, development and support services — in their acquisition by EY Canada.

SuMO IT acquired by EY Canada

"There's no doubt the ServiceNow ecosystem is a hot market. Working with SuMO has been a terrific experience as they are consultative and thorough in everything they do. In today's landscape, that's a hard characteristic to maintain, but SuMO does it without exception all the time," says Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity.

SuMO brings a team of dedicated strategic consultants, technical experts and ServiceNow specialists that have expertise across various facets of the ServiceNow platform that help deliver digital workflows across any organization — including IT and customer service management, asset management, HR service delivery and security operations — to EY.

On working with Tequity, Steven Kiss, former VP of Sales and Marketing at SuMO shared, "We selected Tequity because of their significant experience in enterprise application markets — they brought multiple high-quality buyers to us quickly and effectively. We're appreciative for all of the valuable help."

Recognized by Gartner in its Market Guide for ServiceNow and The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies, SuMO has been a leader in the service and operations management market since 2013, with expertise across 13 different industry verticals. They are the first Canadian-owned company to achieve ServiceNow Elite Partner status, while also being an Authorized Training Partner.

"We've built a strong enterprise service and operations management company, securing a leadership position with ServiceNow in Canada and now, with EY, we can leverage their expertise and global reach to accelerate transformative growth for our clients," says Kiss. "We look forward to joining the EY team to provide the technologies and insights that our combined clients need to create value and help them be more agile, innovative, resilient and better equipped to respond to disruptive change."

About Tequity Advisors

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit tequityadvisors.com

Contact:

Diane Horton, Managing Partner

Tequity Advisors

[email protected]

+1 416.483.9400 x103

SOURCE Tequity

Related Links

http://tequityadvisors.com

