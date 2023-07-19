Tequity Welcomes Paul Bennett as Vice President, Client Engagements

Paul Bennett joins Tequity with deep experience in Tech M&A Execution, Financing, and Business Strategy

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Advisors, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, welcomes Paul Bennett as Vice President, Client Engagements.

Paul is a business professional with progressive experience in driving strategic M&A engagements in both buy and sell side capacities.  In addition to his expertise in M&A, he brings Commercial Banking experience in Venture Financing. Paul's professional journey also encompasses senior operational roles within both Startup and large Corporate SaaS organizations. This hands-on experience in diverse environments has provided him with a holistic perspective on the challenges and opportunities faced by businesses at various stages of growth. Complimenting his practical experience, Paul holds an MBA from Queen's University and is a CPA CMA Charter holder. Paul combines his strategic mindset, financial acumen, and operational expertise to deliver exceptional value to organizations seeking growth, transformation, or strategic partnerships within the Technology Industry.

"I am truly excited to join Tequity Advisors and contribute to the firm's stellar reputation in the tech M&A advisory space. Tequity's dedication to excellence and focus on the technology sector align perfectly with my professional goals and passions. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Tequity to drive success for our clients."

"Paul brings a great depth of Tech M&A and market knowledge to our organization and is a strong addition to Tequity's client engagement team," said Wilf Rapp and Anish Singla, Managing Partners and Co-Founders at Tequity. 

About Tequity
Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. Learn more at www.tequityadvisors.com.

Contact
Diane Horton
Managing Partner & Co-Founder
Tequity Advisors
T: +1 416.993.1734 | [email protected]com

