Tequity's Client Bubblebox Has Been Acquired by VntCap Technologies

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Bubblebox Holdings, a Salesforce consulting partner, in their acquisition by VntCap Technologies, the parent company of Allant Group, a nationally recognized data-driven marketing firm.

On his experience working with Tequity, Paul Gordon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bubblebox says "Tequity are deal makers. They allowed us to continue to run our business while they did the heavy lifting in ensuring questions were answered throughout the process. We had the pleasure of working with Alex and Anish. Both are professional to the letter. They understand the importance of maintaining a good relationship throughout the process and work through any challenges that inevitably arise. We cannot thank them enough for their timely work and patience."

Tracey Gordon, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer added "Undertaking a merger or acquisition, whilst continuing to run a business (especially during a pandemic), should never be underestimated. Having the Tequity team manage the process allowed us to continue to focus on growing our business. Alex and Anish have a wealth of experience and are a pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend them. Paul and I are excited to grow the Bubblebox practice as part of Allant Group."

Founded in 2008, Bubblebox is Salesforce consulting partner based out of Vancouver, British Columbia with an office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with a strong brand presence in the Canadian ecosystem. The company provides services that empower marketers to efficiently and effectively leverage data from Salesforce's Marketing, Sales, Service and Experience Clouds. Bubblebox offers strategic consulting services in addition to their technical capabilities, helping customers realize the benefits of their investment in Salesforce.

With the addition of Bubblebox, Allant is now positioned to deliver high-value, tailored solutions and services to customers.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bubblebox to the VntCap Technologies family, which includes Allant Group. We look forward to quickly integrating Allant and Bubblebox services for the benefit of all our current and prospective customers," said Gaurav Issar, Allant's CEO and President. "Their strong reputation, deep Salesforce expertise and demonstrable client successes are a perfect fit with Allant's data, identity, marketing technology (MarTech) and analytical service offerings. With this acquisition, Allant can bring together strategic, technical and operational capabilities to provide immediate value to our client marketing efforts. I look forward to working closely with Paul and Tracey as senior members of the Allant executive team."

"Tequity provided a great perspective that helped facilitate this process. They bring experience and knowledge in the enterprise SaaS market," added Gaurav.

"Joining the Allant team allows us to continue to exceed customers' expectations as we have done for so many years and remain focused on customer success. This also allows us to further expand and grow our services in both the US and Canadian markets," said Paul Gordon. "There is a natural symbiotic benefit to the combined technical competence of Bubblebox and Allant."

Tracey Gordon added "Customers are excited when our team brings ideas to life through technology. The synergies of our combined team will empower customers to exceed promises made to their businesses by personalizing the customer experience through leveraging data, technology and marketing strategy."

About Bubblebox

Bubblebox are Salesforce experts – on top of ever-changing technology and firmly rooted in strategic, marketing (ExactTarget) know-how. The Bubblebox team works with leading global brands and small companies, leveraging data to drive engagement and revenues. Bubblebox brings a strategic, customer-service centric approach that addresses each client's unique needs. www.bubblebox.cloud

About VntCap Technologies, LLC

VntCap Technologies, LLC provides its subsidiary companies with a unique blend of viewpoints and experiences that deliver comprehensive guidance and oversight to its leadership teams. Unlike other investment firms that seek quicker financial returns from their investments, VntCap actively operates the companies within its investment portfolio for longer periods of time to achieve maximum valuation. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries, the varied background of its members is what continues to create value in subsidiary companies such as Allant Group. www.vntcaptech.com

About Allant Group

Allant Group is a marketing services provider focused on supporting mid-market and emerging brands through a holistic set of offerings in support of marketers' customer engagement needs, including data integration and management, martech system integration, analytics and other application-layer integrations. Allant's expertise and market knowledge enables delivery through faster customer and 3rd party data integration, improved analytical insights, easy to understand data visualizations, and effective campaign management execution to enable targeted and personalized communication by marketers to acquire, retain and win back customers. Allant is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area. allantgroup.com

About Tequity

Tequity Advisors assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. www.tequityadvisors.com

