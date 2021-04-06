Tequity's Client Jolt Consulting Group Merges with Forcivity

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Jolt Consulting Group LLC in their merger with Forcivity Inc. to create a breakout leader in digital service operations. The firm doubles in size and plans to revolutionize what customer service means.

Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity said "Every so often we spot a really solid looking match. With Jolt and Forcivity merging we recognized we were creating a field service powerhouse."

The company will operate under the Forcivity name. Jeff Oskin, founder and CEO of Jolt has been named CEO and Steve Baines, founder and CEO of Forcivity, has been named President and Chief Growth Officer. "Combined under the Forcivity brand, we will draw on our decades of experience to push the boundaries of customer experience and remain focused on delivering outstanding technology capabilities and best-practices to our customers," said Oskin.

The organizations are combining to capitalize on shared strengths, skills, and values that will help accelerate growth and make an impact in a strong market within the industry. Baines says, "Combining is a logical evolution for our respective firms and allows us to deliver additional value to our customers, employees and partners. The successes we've each had, and the outstanding talent of our two teams, will allow us to continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

Upon combining, Forcivity gains a global customer presence and will draw on their combined team of experts to help clients digitally transform their service operations. The new team will boast 24 certified Salesforce, ServiceMax, IFS and Azure professionals holding more than 95 certifications, including Baines as a Certified Technical Architect, the highest certification achievement at Salesforce.

Forcivity draws on experience and partnerships with Salesforce, ServiceMax and IFS to create impactful change and improve customer and employee experiences. "Our combined expertise uniquely positions us to support a diverse set of clients who desire to make service a differentiator for their businesses," said Oskin.

Together, the companies have successfully completed more than 350 technology projects for service-based organizations, including more than 100 in the Salesforce ecosystem.

The merger is expected to formally close in the next month with integration of existing operations already underway. Forcivity and Jolt will maintain offices in Saratoga Springs and Manchester.

About Jolt Consulting Group

Jolt Consulting Group is a provider of business and technology services for organizations looking to better connect with their customers. We enable organizations to deepen relationships with their customers, helping them examine their people, processes and technologies and partnering with them to implement meaningful change. Our team is comprised of industry veterans who collectively have more than 120 years of service industry experience. We have led sales and service organizations, run technology companies and have deployed hundreds of solutions within sales and service organizations across a wide variety of industries. Jolt Consulting Group is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY.

www.joltconsultinggroup.com

About Forcivity

Forcivity is a full-service Salesforce consultancy and system integrator that helps companies build stronger relationships with their customers and maximize their technology investment.

At Forcivity, we pride ourselves on the experience and expertise of our team. From architecture consolidation following an acquisition to building seamless, engaging communities, we have seen it all and can offer your business a full-service experience.

www.forcivity.com

About Tequity

Tequity assists Executives and Shareholders of Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, tech-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. The right buyer, the best transaction.

www.tequityadvisors.com

