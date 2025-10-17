Tequity's Client, Northbound, Acquired by Kicksaw to Deliver Seamless Contract Automation for Clients

Northbound Marks Tequity's 29th Salesforce Transaction

Strategic acquisition strengthens Kicksaw's CLM capabilities and accelerates quote-to-cash automation for Salesforce customers

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS products and services and all things AI/Data-oriented company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Northbound, a top-ranked Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) consulting partner, on its acquisition by Kicksaw, a Salesforce consulting and revenue-operations firm. This marks Tequity's 29th Salesforce ecosystem transaction, further establishing its leadership in advising Salesforce-focused technology firms on strategic M&A transactions.

Northbound | Kicksaw

Founded to simplify and automate complex contracting workflows, Northbound has built a strong reputation as a trusted CLM partner. Its team of certified specialists has enabled enterprises across industries to streamline their contracting processes, reduce risk, and accelerate revenue cycles through Salesforce-native CLM solutions. The firm's deep domain expertise, focus on client outcomes, and proven ability to deliver seamless quote-to-cash automation have positioned it as a go-to advisor for organizations seeking to modernize their contract management infrastructure.

"Joining Kicksaw means our clients keep the personal service they value while gaining the scale, resources, and innovation of a larger team," said Chris Wierman, Co-Founder of Northbound. "We've built our reputation on client success and are excited to create even greater impact as part of Kicksaw."

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Kicksaw, a Rallyday Partners portfolio company, is a Salesforce-focused professional services firm helping companies accelerate revenue operations through technology, data, and process excellence. With a team of more than 70 consultants across the U.S. and Canada, Kicksaw delivers strategy, implementation, and managed services across Salesforce clouds and adjacent platforms.

Kicksaw acquired Northbound to expand its CLM expertise, adding certified specialists and helping customers accelerate and automate the quote-to-cash process. The partnership brings together two respected Salesforce consulting organizations dedicated to helping enterprises deliver faster, more secure, and more compliant contracting experiences.

"Organizations want contracting to be as automated as the rest of their revenue operations. By welcoming Northbound's experts, we give customers a seamless path to faster, more secure contract management from day one," said Kenny Goldman, CEO of Kicksaw.

"Working with Tequity was an exceptional experience. Their deep expertise in the Salesforce ecosystem and strong understanding of the industry added significant value at every stage of the process. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Paul Bennett and the entire Tequity team for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering support in achieving a successful outcome," said Chris Wierman, Co-Founder of Northbound.

"Kicksaw's acquisition of Northbound represents another key milestone in the Salesforce ecosystem," said Paul Bennett, Vice President at Tequity Advisors. "Northbound's proven expertise in CLM and automation aligns perfectly with Kicksaw's vision to deliver unified quote-to-cash solutions. We were proud to advise Chris and his team on this successful outcome and look forward to seeing the combined company continue to innovate and grow."

