TORONTO, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity's client, TGO Consulting, has been acquired in a strategic transaction by SHEA Solutions Inc., a leading expert in business optimization. Tequity acted as the exclusive financial advisor to TGO Consulting.

SHEA Solutions Inc. successfully helps clients leverage technology to meet their business objectives in business intelligence and analytics, sales and operations planning, ERP software, and infrastructure. SHEA has global experience with hundreds of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, and vertical domain expertise in aerospace, defense, distribution, manufacturing, financial services, transportation, and public sector.

TGO Consulting has been providing financial systems consulting and support to businesses since 1988. TGO's deep knowledge and experience with financial systems helps to strengthen and enhance SHEA's leadership in business solutions.

"This is a merger for growth for both companies," stated Jeffrey Hunt, President, SHEA Solutions Inc. "TGO's deep consulting and business experience enhances SHEA's ability to offer extended technology solutions."

The acquisition enhances SHEA's continued growth in using technology to optimize business processes for their clients and solve business problems. With the addition of TGO's GP practice, SHEA is very excited about now being able to support the full Microsoft stack. This enables the company to fully leverage TGO's deep consulting and business expertise for their combined customer base.

"Working with SHEA will broaden our service offerings to our existing clients," stated Tracey Crane-Whitehouse, Chief Operations Officer, TGO Consulting. "We are very excited at the opportunity we see to grow TGO and the extended cloud services we can now offer."

Crane-Whitehouse is staying on after the SHEA acquisition and is very excited about the new business opportunities the combined company can offer. TGO Consulting will continue to offer the same services as before, plus more with the addition of SHEA's experience with cloud-based solutions and extensive business intelligence capabilities.

TGO's two other founding partners, George Braun and Orgad Gratch, are moving on to build True Sky, a corporate performance management software company that simplifies the budgeting process.

About SHEA Solutions Inc.

As experts in business optimization, we design processes and implement solutions that result in smarter, leaner, more profitable organizations. Operating since 1997, SHEA Solutions Inc. is a global integrator of ERP, Business Intelligence, Analytics, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Azure cloud solutions to mid-market organizations, with offices in Canada, US, UK, India, and Philippines.

See http://www.shea.ca for additional information

About TGO Consulting

Since 1988, TGO Consulting has provided innovative business solutions designed to improve the productivity and performance of organizations. We help our clients become industry leaders through the use of effective software systems and solutions, focusing on providing exceptional service and delivering tangible results.

See http://www.tgo.ca for additional information

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity provides exit, merger, and carve-out advisory services exclusively to mid-market Software, IT Services, and Technology companies across North America and around the globe. We assist CEO's and shareholders to find the right strategic buyers and achieve optimal outcomes in a transaction. As business operations and growth specialists who have built companies, raised capital, and successfully exited, we bring real life experience to any M&A discussion.

See http://www.tequityinc.com for additional information

