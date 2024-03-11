Teqvoly™ SoCal Series continued with great results

A new competition format has been implemented this year where teams of four (2 men and 2 women) will engage in intense competition across four categories – Women, Men, Coed1, and Coed2. Points will be tallied in each category, with teams rotating to a new category every 16 points. Upon completion of all categories or when one team hits 40 points, the action intensifies with Quads! All four athletes will unite on the court, vying for victory. The race to 50 points will determine the ultimate victor, promising exhilarating matches and unforgettable moments.

Spectators lined the wall and bike path as they watched Team Smack defend their title and take home the Gold. Spectators were left captivated by the fast-paced action and innovative strategies employed by the competitors. The last 2 competitions were full of high-level volleyball talent including Olympian Taylor Crabb, AVP professionals Troy Field, Kyle Friend, Hagan Smith, Megan Rice, Macy Jerger, and other international professional beach players too!

Team Smack dominated the previous event and won confidently the 2nd event as well, while Team Laco came in 2nd and the first tour's runners-up and Team Fitstop took the 3rd position.

Curt Topple from the winning team, Team Smack, gave us the following quote:

"Venice beach is where it's at. Love the feeling of going back-to-back. We love the aspect that we get to play volleyball in a different way. It's fun because it's different. We love the atmosphere in Venice Beach! It's awesome to be a part of a sport that's growing so fast and an incredible opportunity to play a fun sport in its inception; as it is exciting as it is rewarding."

Gabor Borsanyi, the President of the International Table Volleyball Federation on the second tour of the TeqvolyTM SoCal Series:

"It's truly remarkable witnessing the rapid growth of the sport in Southern California and the great community we're building there. Our organization's main mission is to create value through sports and it's a fantastic feeling when we see how the players are striving for excellence and to become the best table volleyball players, but at the same time finding joy in the sport. We're looking forward to hosting more events not just in Los Angeles but throughout the United States as well, while also developing our player and coaching programs."

CONTACT: Daniel Szabo, [email protected]

SOURCE TeqvolyTM