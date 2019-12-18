TERACAI achieves Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TERACAI Corporation, a provider of enterprise networking, data center collaboration, security, and professional services that help organizations meet their business goals, has again achieved Cisco's Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization partnership.

"This specialization allows TERACAI's engineer team to continue to provide expertise in Cisco's converged/hyperconverged infrastructure, private/hybrid cloud computing, virtualization, and big data analytics solutions," said Maria Poissant, Director of Sales for TERACAI. "We use this expertise to help organizations find and implement ideal technology solutions that provide efficiencies and competitive edges in their respective industries."

As part of this elite group of Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization partners, TERACAI now has a greater opportunity for competitive differentiation, branding, and the opportunity to be eligible to qualify for one of Cisco's prestigious certifications.

Cisco noted in an email statement, "We value the ongoing commitment and expertise that TERACAI has demonstrated and look forward to a successful partnership."

TERACAI will be recognized as having achieved this specialization in the Cisco Partner Locator.

TERACAI is also a Cisco Premier Certified Partner with additional specializations in Advanced Collaboration, Advanced Security, Advanced Unified Communications, Advance Wireless LAN and Advanced Routing & Switching.

As an Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization partner, TERACAI helps its customers better connect with their customers, partners, and suppliers by using a portfolio of tools that includes AI and Machine Learning, Desktop Virtualization, Big Data and Analytics, Converged and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions, Software Defined Networking, SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle Applications, and Software Defined Storage.

About TERACAI: TERACAI provides enterprise networking, collaboration, security, and services solutions that help organizations meet their business goals. In 2018, TERACAI was again certificated as a Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization partner. TERACAI has been ranked on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list of North America's Top Technology Integrators every year since 2011. TERACAI is located in Syracuse, N.Y. Visit www.teracai.com.

Contact Renee Duffy, TERACAI

(315) 467-3000

Renee.Duffy@cxtec.com

SOURCE TERACAI

