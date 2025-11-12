Teradar Introduces World's First Terahertz Vision Sensor to Redefine Automotive Safety for Cars, Trucks, and Autonomous Vehicles

As scrutiny of camera‑only sensor solutions grows and the limits of radar and lidar become increasingly clear as automakers pursue higher levels of autonomous driving, Teradar is in active collaborations with five of the leading automotive OEMs in the United States and Europe, as well as three Tier 1 suppliers, and expect to win a vehicle production program by 2028. The dramatically improved perception and accident avoidance derived from terahertz waves could ultimately prevent more than 150,000 fatal accidents annually worldwide.

"Terahertz sensors represent a transformative leap for automotive perception. Their ability to deliver exceptional resolution in all weather conditions and at long range enables intelligent vehicles to detect hazards with unprecedented accuracy. This technology brings reliable, real-time environmental awareness to autonomous systems, promising dramatically safer roads and redefining what's possible for advanced driver assistance and fully autonomous driving worldwide," said Tom Lee, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Stanford University.

Teradar's proprietary Modular Terahertz Engine (MTE) is an all solid-state, highly customizable chip architecture that can be tailored to meet the range and resolution requirements of any ADAS (L1, L2) or autonomous driving systems (L3-L5). The MTE consists of a series of proprietary chips that safely transmit, receive, and process terahertz waves.

Teradar is proud to announce the successful completion of a Series B totaling $150 million led by VXI Capital with participation from IBEX Investors, Capricorn Investment Group, The Engine Ventures (MIT), and Lockheed Martin Ventures.

"Teradar has made terahertz vision a reality by bringing unprecedented resolution and awareness at long range in any weather. This breakthrough provides vehicles the perception needed to anticipate danger, avoid accidents, and, ultimately, save lives." said Matt Carey, Co-founder and CEO at Teradar. "Ultimately our goal is to eliminate automotive accidents altogether through dramatically better perception, and this vision can only be achieved with robust, high-performance sensors that can be easily integrated and scaled to support every type of vehicle."

About Teradar

Teradar is pioneering a new era in perception with the world's first terahertz vision sensor, delivering ultra-high resolution imaging in any weather or lighting condition. Founded in Boston by a pioneering team from MIT and Stanford with more than 20 years of expertise spanning automotive engineering, advanced chip design, electromagnetics, photonics, and systems engineering, Teradar's solid-state chip technology unlocks safer, smarter vehicles and opens the door to transformative applications in mobility, defense, and beyond. For more information, visit us at CES or online at teradar.com.

