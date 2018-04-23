Teradata Accelerates its Customers' Analytics in the Cloud

"According to the recent survey, 'The State of Analytics in the Cloud,' a clear majority of organizations (83 percent) believe the cloud is the best place to run analytics, but most are concerned with performance, security and other inhibitors," said Tim Henry, Senior Vice President, Strategic Offering Management at Teradata. "Helping customers overcome the barriers to enterprise analytics in the cloud is central to our approach and is supported by our multiple deployment options and portable subscription pricing. Arguably the most significant factor for a modern organization looking to maximize its competitive advantage, is in what they can accomplish with powerful and sophisticated advanced analytics. We provide this capability with the Teradata Analytics Platform and it's clear that no other company can deliver a path to secure, high-performing, always-on analytics in the cloud at scale like Teradata can."

Teradata is proud to bring the benefits of cloud consumption – scalable, self-service, consumption-based – to analytics for the world's most visionary companies, including:

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing that drives 500 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

"From finance and accounting to product and marketing, every department within Ticketmaster depends on data to make better decisions and drive better experiences for live entertainment fans and our clients," said Shawn Moon, Director, Database Solutions at Ticketmaster Entertainment. "Teradata IntelliCloud has allowed us to manage costs, avoid a costly capital expenditure, and focus more on value-add tasks rather than system maintenance and management."

Arcos Dorados

Latin American-based Arcos Dorados owns, operates and franchises McDonald's Corp. in South and Central America, and in the Caribbean. In an effort to drive better decision-making across the business, Arcos Dorados used Teradata to move to the cloud – upgrading its technological platform while reducing costs and seeing significant gains in scalability and agility.

"One of the biggest benefits in moving to Teradata IntelliCloud has been enabling our IT team to stop worrying about the data platform and its underlying infrastructure, and instead refocus on higher-value tasks that drive better and more innovative business decisions," said Patricio Crowley, Manager for Corporate IT Applications and Technology for Arcos Dorados.

Vizient, Inc.

Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the United States, connecting its member hospitals with the knowledge, solutions and expertise that helps them achieve their goals for delivering efficient patient care and quality outcomes. Working with Teradata allowed the company to seamlessly move to the cloud and avoid a large capital expense, while gaining world-class customer service.

"We need to ensure our data is reliable, available and maintainable, and that our platform supports these demands," said Andy DeShong, Senior Vice President of Applications Development at Vizient, Inc. "This becomes even more important as our company moves further into predictive analytics and machine learning. With Teradata IntelliCloud, we know we can scale our database footprint as, and when, we need it. The support we have received from Teradata has been incredible, and the service team is 100-percent dedicated to our success."

Silverton Casino

Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas is a contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort that requires access to its data and analytics 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company leveraged Teradata's cloud expertise to expand its business insights and improve uptime, ensuring that users had access to critical data nearly 100 percent of the time.

"We chose Teradata because of the company's strong experience and track record in the hospitality industry and we are delighted that our move to the cloud was not only cost-effective, it has already resulted in extract, transform, load (ETL) task performance improvements of 30 percent," said Kirk Golding, Senior Vice President of IT and Special Projects for Silverton Casino.

Monsanto

Monsanto is a global, modern agriculture company that develops solutions to help farmers around the world grow crops while using energy, water and land more efficiently. Its strategy is to move more applications to the cloud, including the transfer of certain production analytics to Teradata IntelliCloud for AWS, which maintained the analytic scalability and elasticity the business has relied on in the past.

"The cloud offers so many advantages – shorter build times, more complete administration in terms of backups and upgrades, a broader range of software options, and the ability to scale the platform to meet unpredictable workloads – and we really saw those benefits come to life following our successful experience with Teradata IntelliCloud," said Troy Crites, Database Platform Architect at Monsanto.

Helping Enterprises Analyze Anything, Anywhere

Teradata empowers its customers to analyze anything, deploy anywhere and move anytime because the same Teradata software runs in each deployment option. Teradata's offerings for powerful hands-on, do-it-yourself analytics in both AWS and Azure enable customers to quickly spin up new environments whenever needed for quick proofs of concept and exploration with hourly consumption and no long-term commitment. Users can choose the features they need while independently scaling compute and storage for maximum flexibility while also querying data lakes and other data repositories.

For those who prefer an automated and optimized managed environment, Teradata IntelliCloud is the company's as-a-service offering for analytics at scale, providing the most performant and secure analytics platform in the cloud that enables organizations to get up and running quickly while scaling as they evolve. With IntelliCloud, Teradata's innovative, software-driven cloud service technologies manage the infrastructure, guarantee system availability, and offer the lowest cost per query regardless of deployment choice so that customers can save time, focus on delivering actionable insights, and get the most value.

Teradata is improving the already-popular IntelliCloud service with expanded deployment options and a growing international footprint. Originally available with support for select U.S.-based AWS regions and Teradata data centers, IntelliCloud is now also offered for an expanding set of AWS and Azure regions internationally, including:

AWS : Americas ( United States and Canada ), Europe ( Ireland , London and Frankfurt ) and soon Asia Pacific ( Sydney and Tokyo )

: Americas ( and ), ( , and ) and soon ( and ) Azure : Americas ( United States and Canada ) and soon Europe ( Ireland , Netherlands , United Kingdom ) and Asia Pacific ( Australia )

: Americas ( and ) and soon ( , , ) and ( ) Teradata Cloud: United States (U.S. East and U.S. West data centers)

