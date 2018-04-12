Teradata Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release Date

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2018 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.