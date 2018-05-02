Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry's Leading Analytics Event: 'Teradata Analytics Universe'

Held Oct. 14-18 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Teradata Analytics Universe features more than 3,000 attendees from 45 countries who are looking to network and leverage the analytics expertise and success stories of the world's most forward-thinking, global companies.

"Teradata Analytics Universe is a cutting-edge analytics conference that brings together technologists and business leaders to explore and discuss real-world customer examples of how Teradata's analytics, software, and solutions provide the foundation of digital transformation," said Martyn Etherington, Teradata's Chief Marketing Officer. "This must-attend event focuses on leading-edge advanced analytics expertise in the areas of artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, machine learning, and algorithm decision making. Teradata customers, partners, consultants, experts and academics will find this year's event even more valuable for networking and extracting high-impact business outcomes."

Customers looking to tackle the toughest analytical challenges, as the foundation for digital transformation, will have access to several new or expanded elements, including:

A revamped Teradata Executive Forum networking event for C-suite executives and direct reports from the world's leading brands to enjoy concise, outcome-focused and inspiring keynotes from companies that are using analytics to transform their businesses.

All-new, hands-on learning experiences with Teradata subject matter experts on cloud analytics, and data science including the Teradata Analytics Platform.

More than 200 innovative business and technology breakout sessions from Teradata customers, Teradata experts and consultants, academics, and industry analysts focusing on business outcomes.

Expanded networking, collaboration, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities via "Teradata Everyone," a new concept for 2018 that offers data analytics technologists and business users networking opportunities. Grab a coffee in networking lounges, schedule a one-on-one meeting before you arrive, or connect onsite via app.

Daily keynotes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday featuring business, technology, and innovation leaders.

Interactive demonstrations and "personal trainer" learning opportunities with Teradata experts.

Additionally, the new Teradata Opti Awards will continue the company's tradition of recognizing outstanding achievement in the use of data and analytics to achieve meaningful business outcomes. Award winners and finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges for their innovation and demonstrated ability to impact an organization's bottom line. New this year, winners of the Teradata Opti Awards will be announced ahead of Teradata Analytics Universe 2018. Winners will be invited to speak during the event to highlight their achievements. Winners also receive one week of engagement with a consultant from Teradata's Think Big Analytics to further identify ways to leverage their analytics outcomes. Entry forms are available now by clicking here.

"The Teradata Opti Awards celebrate the highest achievements in analytics, honoring Teradata customers who have brought new perspective, uncovered hidden insights and new optics that drive optimum business outcomes for their organizations," said Dr. Jeff Tanner, Dean of Old Dominion University's Strome College of Business and Teradata Opti Awards judge. "This is an exciting global competition that will select the very best innovations in the industry, highlighting applications of analytics that are on the cutting edge."

The 2018 Teradata Opti Award winners will be measured by business outcomes in the following categories:

Amazing Analytics – Are your analytics prescriptive, descriptive, predictive, cognitive or even diagnostic? How have you combined brainpower, manpower, methodologies, the science of numbers, data and discovery to work in unlocking answers? Are you able to ask questions on-demand that you never thought of previously and present answers to executives in more meaningful ways?

– Are your analytics prescriptive, descriptive, predictive, cognitive or even diagnostic? How have you combined brainpower, manpower, methodologies, the science of numbers, data and discovery to work in unlocking answers? Are you able to ask questions on-demand that you never thought of previously and present answers to executives in more meaningful ways? Cloud Revolution – Did a team, department, or business unit decision or even a corporate mandate prompt you to embrace the cloud or hybrid cloud? How has focusing on analytics rather than infrastructure driven innovation or enabled new business models? How has as-a-service consumption developed new skill sets that drove insights to excel the business? Were you able to harness the cloud to incorporate new data types and sources to develop new analytics to meet market needs?

– Did a team, department, or business unit decision or even a corporate mandate prompt you to embrace the cloud or hybrid cloud? How has focusing on analytics rather than infrastructure driven innovation or enabled new business models? How has as-a-service consumption developed new skill sets that drove insights to excel the business? Were you able to harness the cloud to incorporate new data types and sources to develop new analytics to meet market needs? Relationship Voyager – Whether you have customers, patients, members or constituents, how did you identify, reinvent and optimize their experience? How did you bridge the divides between insights and outcomes, as well as between understanding and meeting their or your needs?

– Whether you have customers, patients, members or constituents, how did you identify, reinvent and optimize their experience? How did you bridge the divides between insights and outcomes, as well as between understanding and meeting their or your needs? Return on Innovation – Are you on the leading edge of innovation? Did you fail fast and excel even faster? Have you created a new market or product? Challenged the industry? Undergone a digital transformation? How did your investment impact your return on innovation? Did you capitalize on AI? IoT? Or a cool mixture of analytic techniques and new data sources?

Additional information about Teradata Analytics Universe 2018 speakers, keynotes, sessions and more is available at AnalyticsUniverse.Teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata helps companies achieve high-impact business outcomes. With a cloud-based portfolio of business analytics solutions, architecture consulting, and industry leading big data and analytics technology, Teradata unleashes the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.

About Teradata Analytics Universe

Teradata Analytics Universe is a next-generation analytics conference bringing together the most brilliant minds in the Teradata universe – our customers, partners, experts, and thought leaders. We come to be inspired. To collaborate. To explore and solve global challenges for better outcomes. No matter your role or company size, you will discover new tools, forge connections, and uncover insights that will make your career or business soar. Join us October 14-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada for an unparalleled event.

