Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform Reaches General Availability Across Cloud and On Premises

A foundation to deploy agentic AI without trading control for capability or performance for cost

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced the Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform is now generally available for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Platform is a single enterprise stack that lets organizations run agentic AI where their data already lives, on their terms, at costs that reflect how agents actually work.

What is Autonomous Knowledge?

Autonomous knowledge is the ability of an enterprise software platform to turn structured and unstructured data, operating models, and experience into trusted, governed understanding. Grounded in industry-specific data, semantics, and lineage, it provides the business context for agentic AI to sense, decide, and act reliably and repeatedly across systems and tools — with minimal human intervention — while learning and improving over time.

Why It Matters

Enterprise AI doesn't fail for lack of ambition; it fails for lack of architecture. And scaling it across a business takes more than a capable model. It takes consistency in the data and context that agents act on; cost that scales efficiently alongside realized value from agentic AI rather than traditional consumption based patterns; and sovereignty over where data and intelligence actually live. Most infrastructure was built to deliver one of those at a time. The Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform is built to deliver all three at once, on enterprise grade architecture, cloud or on premises. The autonomous knowledge vision fuses AI with enterprise knowledge, enabling knowledge itself to sense, decide, act, and adapt.

Executive Quote

"When AI operates where enterprise data already resides, cloud or on premises, organizations no longer need to assemble separate systems or accept a tradeoff between capability and control. They can run their own models, govern every environment the same way, and ensure costs scale appropriately instead of unpredictably. That's what turns knowledge into action, and it's what we built the Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform to do."

— Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer, Teradata

Platform Components

Teradata Cloud, available now on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is uniquely built for the agentic era. The reality that AI agents create computing demands unlike anything human users have generated before, shapes both how the platform performs and how it's priced.

Active Compute and Elastic Compute give organizations always-on power for mission critical work alongside on-demand capacity for exploration, so infrastructure matches the workload instead of forcing a single approach onto everything. Teradata's new Fixed plus Flex pricing does the same thing for cost: predictable baseline spend paired with automatic scaling for demand spikes, under one unit currency for simpler procurement, budgeting, and expansion.

In addition to addressing today's agentic AI challenges of price for performance, Teradata Cloud includes workload isolation, native open table format support, and identity and access integration in one environment. Customers can innovate faster, control costs, and operate with greater agility and governance.

Teradata Factory, available now, is for organizations where data sovereignty is preferred or required. It brings together analytics, AI, lakehouse capabilities, governance, and agentic workflows in a single, fully integrated hardware and software system that keeps everything within an organization's own walls, deployed on modern, enterprise grade compute, storage, GPU acceleration, and networking.

Organizations can run foundation models entirely on premises, choosing the model that fits rather than defaulting to a single provider. The Factory supports Bring Your Own Model along with open source and open weight options, so customers can deploy language models of any scale without the data behind them ever leaving their environment. The result is enterprise data, models, and intelligence, all under enterprise control.

Scale and performance remain fully intact. The Factory delivers enterprise grade execution and the ability to put agents into autonomous action, without compromising on data sovereignty or AI sovereignty.

Teradata AI Studio is available now on AWS and on Teradata Factory, unifying analytics, models, agents, and vector services in one experience, so customers no longer need to source, integrate, and manage those capabilities as separate tools. This consolidation reduces the complexity of building and operating enterprise AI.

Teams can develop, operationalize, and govern AI solutions in the same environment, accelerating deployment while improving governance and consistency, whether the use case is a traditional machine learning model or a fully agentic workflow. Trusted enterprise data and built-in governance travel with every project, so organizations can scale AI initiatives with confidence rather than rebuilding their approach at each stage.

Teradata AI Services help organizations identify high value use cases, build agent-driven solutions, and put AI into production to accelerate time to value. The team brings domain expertise and implementation support to help customers move beyond pilots, while reducing risk and maximizing business outcomes from AI investments.

AI Studio is available separately for organizations that want to use it with existing infrastructure, and AI Services are available to support adoption regardless of deployment path.

Availability Details

Teradata AI Studio : available now on AWS and Teradata Factory

: available now on AWS and Teradata Factory Teradata AI Services : available now across all deployments

: available now across all deployments Teradata Cloud : available now on AWS

: available now on AWS Teradata Factory: available now, on-premises

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Donahue

[email protected]

SOURCE Teradata