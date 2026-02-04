Teradata Brings Enterprise-Grade AI Agents to Google Cloud Marketplace

Accelerate AI-driven insights with Teradata's secure, interoperable AI agent—now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced the availability of its foundational enterprise-grade Data Analyst AI agent on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling organizations to integrate advanced analytics and agentic AI capabilities into their cloud environments more seamlessly.

Deploy Teradata Data Analyst Agent Directly in Google Cloud

With this launch, customers can deploy the Teradata Data Analyst Agent—an enterprise-ready AI agent designed to accelerate analytics and serve as the foundation for future multi-agent use cases—directly within Google Cloud. This eliminates costly data movement and accelerates time-to-value for AI-driven decision making.

Built on the Teradata Enterprise MCP (Model Context Protocol) and leveraging Google's Agent Development Kit (ADK), this agent delivers multi-turn conversational analytics, secure pushdown processing, and real-time insights—all without moving data.

About Teradata Data Analyst Agent

The Teradata Data Analyst Agent orchestrates complex SQL queries on Teradata Vantage and performs iterative statistical analysis using Python within Google Cloud. It autonomously interprets user actions, adapts to existing data models, and maintains conversational context for progressive exploration—delivering actionable insights without requiring data movement.

Key Benefits of Teradata AI Agents on Google Cloud Marketplace

Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with existing Teradata Vantage environments and Google Cloud services.

Works effortlessly with existing Teradata Vantage environments and Google Cloud services. Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Built-in governance to help ensure compliance and security at scale.

Built-in governance to help ensure compliance and security at scale. Faster Time-to-Value: Prebuilt workflows and agentic flows accelerate deployment and insights.

Prebuilt workflows and agentic flows accelerate deployment and insights. Cost Efficiency: Reduce upfront investment and leverage shared innovation for lower TCO.

Reduce upfront investment and leverage shared innovation for lower TCO. Customizable AI Services: Expert support to adapt agents for unique workflows and business needs.

Executive Quotes

"We are relentlessly focused on empowering enterprises with AI that works where their data lives," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. "By bringing Teradata's AI agents to Google Cloud Marketplace, we're removing integration barriers and enabling customers to unlock advanced analytics faster, securely, and at scale."

"Bringing Teradata's AI agents to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the enterprise-grade AI agents on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Teradata can now securely scale and support customers who want to integrate advanced analytics and agentic AI capabilities into their cloud environments more seamlessly."

Availability

The Data Analyst Agent for Google Cloud is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/teradata-public/dataanalystagent-as-a-service-v1

About Teradata

Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs.

Learn more at Teradata.com.

