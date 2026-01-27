Teradata Unveils Enterprise AgentStack to Accelerate Agentic AI

Integrated toolkit for building, deploying, and managing AI agents

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC ) today announced Enterprise AgentStack, designed to help enterprises to move from isolated pilots to production-grade autonomy quickly, even across multi-agent and hybrid environments.

Product Description

Teradata Enterprise AgentStack is an open and connected stack that unifies the AI agent lifecycle to deliver production-ready agents with context and interoperability across hybrid environments. It includes Enterprise MCP for secure data discovery and system integration, AgentBuilder for creation, AgentEngine for deployment, and AgentOps for governance.

Key Capabilities:

Build intelligent agents that can find and use enterprise data, alongside context and reasoning, for autonomous outcomes.

Enable secure, scalable interaction between agents and enterprise knowledge, with enterprise-grade analytics.

Deploy, monitor and manage agents with security and governance across cloud and on-prem environments.

Why It Matters

Enterprises face a critical gap between agent experimentation and scaled deployment as leadership demands measurable ROI. The primary barrier is lifecycle complexity—finding and integrating trusted data, applying enterprise knowledge and context, enforcing governance, and maintaining compliance across hybrid environments. Without addressing these challenges, organizations risk stalled innovation and rising operational costs.

Supporting stat: AI future-built organizations—those with the right capabilities to drive innovation and reinvention with AI—achieve 5x the revenue increases compared to their peers. (BCG, 2025)

Why Teradata

Teradata combines decades of leadership in price-for-performance and enterprise-scale analytics with an Autonomous AI + Knowledge Platform. This foundation provides access to mission-critical data within Teradata systems—essential for accurate, trusted agentic outcomes—while meeting the exponential processing demands of AI workloads.

Unlike fragmented solutions, Teradata delivers production-ready agents, backed by integrated security, governance, and context. The result: faster innovation, trusted outcomes, and cost efficiency at true enterprise scale.

Executive Quote

"Enterprise AgentStack is essential for enabling the autonomous enterprise—an organization that applies knowledge, context, and agentic reasoning to deliver superior outcomes. By collapsing complexity into a unified platform, we help enterprises move from concept to intelligent agent in minutes—not months—while meeting scale and governance requirements. And because Teradata customers have mission-critical data already in our systems—a gold mine ready for agents to find, use, and act on—they gain a shortcut that helps turn agentic AI from aspiration into reality."

— Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer

What does Teradata Enterprise AgentStack Do?

Build Agents

Market Challenges: Organizations struggle to securely integrate trusted data and inject context into agent reasoning. Limited tooling and complex data requirements make moving from prototype to production slow and costly.

Enterprise AgentStack includes two components to simplify and accelerate the building process:

AgentBuilder : A tool for building intelligent agents faster, using integrated no-code and pro-code frameworks. In alignment with Teradata's open and connected strategy, options include Karini.ai, LangGraph, CrewAI, and Flowise. Agents access Teradata's context intelligence—industry data models, frameworks, and expert prompts—combined with tools from cloud service providers, NVIDIA, and open LLM APIs. Pre-built agents include Customer Lifetime Value, SQL optimization, data science workflows, and system monitoring.



Supporting Quote : "Our collaboration with Teradata on Enterprise AgentStack accelerates the shift toward truly autonomous enterprises. By pairing Teradata's analytic performance and trusted data foundation with our no-code agentic AI platform, organizations can transform static data into dynamic, intelligent workflows. Together, we're enabling enterprises to scale agentic AI with confidence and deliver measurable impact faster."

— Nitin Wagh, Cofounder & CEO of Karini AI





Deploy Agents

Market Challenges: Creating secure, scalable runtime environments that enforce permissions and guardrails is hard. Packaging agents with the necessary tools, models, and memory adds even more complexity, slowing the path to production.

Enterprise AgentStack addresses these deployment challenges across the cloud and on-premises:

*New* AgentEngine: A secure, scalable execution environment for deploying AI agents across hybrid infrastructures. It supports single agents, multi-agent systems, and custom workflows from any agentic framework—enabling agents to run together seamlessly while sharing memory, data structures, and execution workflows. Agents access Teradata LLM APIs and MCP tools for language capabilities, while persistent memory using structured and unstructured data enables context-rich interactions. Built for enterprise readiness, AgentEngine deploys via Docker and Kubernetes with robust security, identity and access management, and observability features across the Teradata ecosystem—on-premises or in the cloud.

Manage and Monitor Agents

Market Challenges: Enterprises lack clear visibility into agent reasoning, tool use, and actions, making governance and compliance difficult. Managing drift, reliability, and cost as agents scale adds further risk.

Supporting stat: According to a survey conducted for Teradata by NewtonX, governance has emerged as a nearly universal challenge: An overwhelming majority (93%) report challenges in creating governance and guardrails for AI initiatives.

Enterprise AgentStack provides robust capabilities for managing and monitoring agents:

*New* AgentOps: A unified interface for centralized discovery, monitoring, and lifecycle management of AI agents across the organization. It ensures security and governance through policy enforcement, guardrails, evaluations, compliance checks, and human-in-the-loop controls—keeping agents safe, predictable, and aligned with business goals. An integrated agent playground enables rapid prototyping and experimentation, allowing teams to move from idea to production with confidence while maintaining full operational visibility, auditability, and control at scale.

Teradata Enterprise AgentStack Availability

Available on cloud in Q2 and on-prem later in the year.

About Teradata

Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs. Learn more at Teradata.com.

