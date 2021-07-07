Teradyne, Azure, Virbela, Siemens, FogHorn, and Huawei Among the 28 Top Tech Companies Leading the Way in 2021

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global tech market advisory firm ABI Research summarized the results of six recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 28 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2021.

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, new products, and new players emerging every day. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging—both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition, as well as for companies looking for the best technology providers. Our Competitive Rankings offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors and are proving to be an invaluable tool for our clients," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

Teradyne – Industrial Robotics for Material Handling

Azure – IoT Device Onboarding and Lifecycle Management

Virbela – Immersive Collaborative Platforms

Siemens – Industrial Simulation Software

FogHorn – IoT Edge Analytics

Huawei – 5G Core and Edge Platforms

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper, 28 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2021.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

