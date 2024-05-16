Teragonia Announces Alliance with Dataiku to Enhance Decision Intelligence Solutions for Private Equity

Teragonia Pairs its Actionable Intelligence and Digital Solutions with Dataiku's Everyday AI Platform, Increasing Real-Time Analytics for Financial Sponsors

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teragonia, a leading provider of analytics engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions exclusively designed for private equity (PE) portfolio value creation, announces an alliance with Dataiku, the leading platform for Everyday AI. The collaboration enhances Teragonia's services and solutions for financial sponsors by integrating Dataiku's AI capabilities to boost real-time analytics and strategic agility. Leveraging a deep blend of investing, operational, M&A, and technical expertise along with Dataiku's cutting-edge platform, Teragonia aims to accelerate revenue growth and profitability for clients beyond traditional strategies through its white glove implementation approach.

"Teragonia's unique position as a customer-turned-alliance reflects their trust in Dataiku's technology and highlights the effective collaboration between our technical know-how and their industry insights," said Brian Power, vice president of Partners for the Americas, Dataiku. "Building on this foundation, our collaboration with Teragonia amplifies the impact of Dataiku's data science and AI platform, which democratizes data and empowers private equity firms to unlock significant value and maintain a leading position in the dynamic market landscape."

Dataiku centrally houses data science, data transformation workflows, and decision models with robust data governance. The Dataiku technology platform is one of the key components that enable Teragonia's customizable decision intelligence system through which private equity firms and their portfolio companies transition to cutting-edge, digital-operating models that accelerate value creation. Firms can also fast-track their technical solution implementation, adoption, and goal realization through Teragonia's additional white glove change management service.

"The Dataiku platform is specifically designed to democratize smart, data-centric decision making in a collaborative framework across divisions and regions regardless of an organization's scale and complexity," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, chief executive officer and co-founder of Teragonia. "As a former Dataiku customer, we know this experience firsthand, and so we know how our clients can and will benefit from it, especially in the middle market. Teragonia incorporates Dataiku's technology in its bespoke decision intelligence systems that provide real-time actionable business insights, empowering our clients to increase growth and profitability quicker than conventional strategies allow."

