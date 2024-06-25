Teragonia Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

The Partnership Enables Scalable Analytics Engineering and AI Solutions for Private Equity Portfolio Companies

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teragonia, a leading provider of analytics engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions exclusively designed for private equity (PE) portfolio value creation, announces it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program at the partner level for the Service Engagement Model. The partnership enhances Teragonia's PE clients' ability to rapidly scale and drive margin expansion for their portfolio companies.

Google Cloud's generative AI and AI-optimized capabilities enable Teragonia's Decision Intelligence System to expedite and enhance private equity portfolio companies' value creation journey through best-in-class data analytics, app and infrastructure modernization, workplace collaboration, and security. The combined power of Google Cloud's agility with Teragonia's analytics engineering and AI solutions provides key features such as:

Secure and scalable cloud storage to ingest voluminous, disparate data for bolt-on acquisitions

Robust cloud infrastructure for cutting edge AI solutions to enable revenue growth and performance improvement

"The Google Cloud Partner Advantage program lays the critical infrastructure foundation to expand our technical capabilities and rapidly scale with our clients' businesses, best preparing them for the AI-era," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, chief executive officer and co-founder of Teragonia. "Through our partnership with Google Cloud, we equip our private equity clients and their portfolio companies with a fit-for-purpose Analytics Foundation and bespoke AI solutions, giving them a distinctive competitive advantage."

For more information about Teragonia, visit https://teragonia.com/ .

About Teragonia

Teragonia develops analytics engineering and AI solutions exclusively for private equity portfolio companies, supported by a team of technologists, data scientists and business experts with first-hand private equity experience as investors, operators, and M&A advisors. For more information, visit https://teragonia.com/ and follow their latest news on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/teragonia/ .

SOURCE Teragonia Inc.