Teragonia Joins Snowflake Partner Network

Partnership Enables Scalable Analytics Engineering and AI Solutions for Private Equity Portfolio Companies

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teragonia , a leading provider of analytics engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions exclusively designed for private equity (PE) portfolio value creation, announced it has achieved Select Tier partner status from Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company. As a Select Tier partner, Teragonia will be able to deliver a one-stop solution for PE portfolio companies focusing on data-driven strategies.

Data fidelity is a common challenge for PE portfolio companies. It directly impacts their ability to scale and increase value within tight timelines. Frequent acquisitions add further friction in the value creation process. Companies often attempt to solve this issue with time-consuming and expensive IT transformations. Without a customized, easy-to-use solution supported by updated processes and reliable data, these projects often fail. Teragonia's Decision Intelligence System, Powered by Snowflake, ensures high data fidelity from a single source of truth and fuels accelerated growth through AI-powered, real-time, data-driven decision making.

"The sophistication, scalability, and security of Snowflake's platform combined with Teragonia's talent and expertise in business, data science, and technology make this partnership a powerful combination for enhanced value creation within PE portfolio companies," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, chief executive officer and co-founder of Teragonia. "Snowflake and Teragonia share an unrelenting commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service. By revolutionizing how PE investors and operators create value through analytics and AI, this partnership helps our clients quickly realize a significant increase in EBITDA."

Teragonia translates PE value creation strategies into analytics frameworks and AI solutions that operationalize the insights, leading to higher multiples of invested capital for the investors. Snowflake's AI Data Cloud helps integrate multiple client data sources into a single source of truth and enables the analytics engineering and AI solutions. The result enhances data fidelity and the speed of insights across a portfolio company's ecosystem, boosting its competitive advantage.

"Our partnership with Teragonia creates a pathway for PE portfolio companies to leverage stronger data intelligence to help them scale more effectively," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Snowflake customers choose to have their data in Snowflake because of robust data capabilities, in addition to data sharing and near-zero maintenance. This partnership reinforces Snowflake's continued commitment to delivering superior data management solutions to customers across industries."

By building applications on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers, as well as provide builders with access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about how organizations are building next gen apps on Snowflake, click here .

About Teragonia

Teragonia develops analytics engineering and AI solutions exclusively for private equity portfolio companies, supported by a team of technologists, data scientists and business experts with first-hand private equity experience as investors, operators, and M&A advisors. For more information, visit https://teragonia.com/ and follow their latest news on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/teragonia/ .

