Terakeet Appoints Industry Veteran and Fortune 50 Adviser David Minifie as Chief Marketing Officer

The appointment of its first CMO marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its reach for the benefit of its enterprise clients

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terakeet , the preferred performance marketing and technology company for Fortune 500 brands, announced the appointment of David Minifie as the company's first chief marketing officer (CMO). Bringing his extensive experience working with some of the world's largest companies, Minifie epitomizes Terakeet's commitment to elevating its brand presence and driving innovative marketing solutions for its enterprise clients.

As CMO, Minifie will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing the company's global marketing strategies. Leading a team of 10, he will be responsible for fostering brand awareness, expanding market reach, and further solidifying Terakeet's position as an industry leader and innovator.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our leadership team as Terakeet's first chief marketing officer," said Mark Kennedy, Terakeet President. "With a history as an advisor to our organization, Dave has played a key role in strengthening our brand position. Dave's experience advising Fortune 50 brands, combined with his deep understanding of Terakeet, will allow him to quickly step in and support our mission of delivering exceptional value to our clients, stakeholders, and the communities we serve."

A former U.S. Marine and Naval Academy graduate, Dave spent more than a dozen years at Procter & Gamble learning the art and science of brand building. He also served as the chief experience officer of Centene, the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the United States. Most recently, he served as an advisor to enterprise brands looking to drive long-term growth potential by articulating and aligning organizational beliefs with business and brand strategies.

"I am honored to officially join the leadership team at Terakeet," said David Minifie, CMO, Terakeet. "I have had the opportunity to work with Terakeet for more than two years as an outside advisor. During that time, I witnessed the company's exceptional growth and dedication to creating innovative marketing technology solutions for their clients. I am proud to serve as the company's first CMO, and I look forward to supporting Terakeet's growth, evolution, and industry leadership in the months and years to come."

In addition to Minifie's appointment, the company revealed its strategic growth initiative, which includes strengthening its leadership team, continuing to advance its technology, and expanding its nationwide job recruitment efforts to deliver solutions for Fortune 500 brands looking to drive more meaningful consumer connections and increase ROI.

ABOUT TERAKEET

Terakeet is the preferred performance marketing and technology company for Fortune 500 brands seeking meaningful customer connections and online business growth. Using an integrated team of experts and industry-leading proprietary technology, they help brands leverage owned asset optimization (OAO) to meet consumers as they search for solutions.

SOURCE Terakeet