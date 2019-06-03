Teramount and Hisense Sign a Collaboration Agreement

JERUSALEM, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teramount, the enabler of scalable optical connectivity, and Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technology, a leader in optical modules, signed yesterday a collaboration agreement at a ceremony held in Tel Aviv as part of a visit to Israel of a delegation from the city of Qingdao. The agreement was signed between Dr. Wei-Ping Huang, Chief Scientist of Hisense Broadband, and Hesham Taha, CEO of Teramount.

Hisense and Teramount will work together on incorporating Teramount's patented PhotonicPlug technology, which enables connecting fiber to silicon using standard equipment, into Hisense's next generation of optical products.

"As optical solutions for data centers and other markets continue to require higher speeds and higher bandwidth, connecting fiber to Silicon is one of the main challenges of the industry," said Dr. Huang, Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technology. "Teramount's PhotonicPlug provides an innovative solution to this challenge."

"We are excited to partner with a world-class industry leader such as Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technology and to collaborate towards implementing advanced optical solutions which are necessary to support the growing bandwidth and requirements of many industry segments," said Hesham Taha, Teramount CEO.

Teramount's PhotonicPlug technology enables scalable optical connectivity by supporting high-throughput, high-density attachment of optical fibers to silicon, which is critical for next generation transceivers, co-packaged optics for switches, and laser integration in data centers, communications, and other markets.

Contact:

Hesham Taha

Chief Executive Officer

Teramount Ltd.

+972-54-699-8599

Hesham.taha@teramount.com

www.teramount.com

SOURCE Teramount Ltd.

