Terani Mother of the Occasion Trunk Show at Terry Costa

Experience elegance as seen in Fashion Week with a Terani dress at Terry Costa from March 3 to March 5

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international brand Terani is a fashion leader in chic formal style. For decades, it has used its couture experience to create elegant and unforgettable dresses. Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5, Terry Costa is hosting a Terani pop-up event so that women in the DFW metroplex can find the perfect dress for mother of the occasion, cocktail party, dinner, or any other special occasion.

Since 1990, Terani has provided luxury to all women by delivering fashion-forward pieces embodying outstanding designs and detail-oriented craftsmanship. Terani's gorgeous dresses feature fine embroidery, ornate beading, and flattering silhouettes for every woman.

Women in the DFW metroplex can find a timeless Terani dress at Terry Costa in Dallas. Terry Costa has been the go-to Bridal and Prom shop for the DFW area for over 30 years. It offers the widest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. Additionally, it believes in providing the highest quality dresses and services. The Terry Costa team is with guests every step of the way to help them confidently make important purchases for any occasion. New and recurring guests don't need an appointment to get an unforgettable Terry Costa experience because walk-ins are always welcome. Terry Costa also has a website for those who can't make it to the store. For more updates about events and sales or to see the gorgeous Terani dresses offered, check out Terry Costa's Bridal Instagram , Prom Instagram , Tik Tok , and Pinterest .

About Terry Costa

Terry Costa is the premier retailer for Prom, Homecoming, Weddings, and other special events. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. Additionally, for the past 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW area with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to creating "dreams within reach."

Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the website , Bridal Instagram , Prom Instagram , Tik Tok , and Pinterest .

Media Contact:

Kennedy Austin

972-385-6100

[email protected]

SOURCE Terry Costa