Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation and Tetratherix™ Form Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) has formally signed a collaborative agreement with Tetratherix™, a company which produces Tetramatrix, a synthetic injectable hydrogel currently being clinically tested in a variety of biomedical applications.

Tetramatrix exhibits superior injectability, responsiveness to body temperature and tunable properties. It is also highly biocompatible and biodegradable and because it is purely synthetic, it is not subject to the regulatory and manufacturing restrictions of animal or human-derived products. The unique and advantageous features of Tetramatrix offers the potential for further development into biocompatible, adhesive bioinks for deep tissue applications.

"This venture leverages TIBI's multi-year expertise in bio-ink materials development and optimization, as well as its long history of achievement in 3D bioprinting," said TIBI's Chief Innovation Officer, Maurizio Vecchione.

The TIBI researchers aim to use Tetramatrix to produce an optimized bioink for multiple applications.

"This project will allow us to conduct world-class research in collaboration with TIBI to further expand our product pipeline in key therapeutic areas," said Ali Fathi, Tetratherix™ Founder and Director.

It is the hope that by optimizing the Tetramatrix bioinks, the TIBI researchers can help to translate them into viable biomedical applications. Tetratherix™ is particularly interested in creating an injectable cardiac patch for cardiovascular conditions and to use the bioinks for additional applications such as bone graft substitutes and skin grafts.

Said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., TIBI's Director and CEO, "We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Tetratherix™ and hope to work together with them to create biomedical innovations with high-impact clinical value."

For more information, please check our website: https://terasaki.org/institute/news/pr/tibi-and-tetratherix-form-collaboration.html

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

