Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation Announces Inaugural Leadership Board

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation announces the establishment of the inaugural Leadership Board. This board brings together individuals passionate about research and technology to enhance and create practical solutions for patient health and wellness and provides vital opportunity to support the growth of the Institute. This board includes distinguished individuals who will leverage their expertise to provide strategic guidance on innovation, research areas, promote key initiatives, and support the mission and vision of the Institute.

Joining the newly established Leadership Board is Sultana Afdhal, George Ayoub, Alex Goldberg, Stephen Ibaraki, Frank Litvack, Asad M. Madni, David Nazarian, and Douglas A. Wilson.

"We are ecstatic to welcome this group of inspiring, experienced leaders to the TIBI family to help pave the way with our team for transformative and impactful medical research," said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., Director and CEO of the Terasaki Institute. "I am confident this group will support our efforts to revolutionize personalized medicine and grow our impact to enhance the well-being of patients through future innovations."

The Terasaki Institute Leadership Board Members include:

Sultana Afdhal – CEO of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH).

George Ayoub – CEO of QWIXEL Therapeutics and previously served as CEO and President of One Lambda, Inc.

Alexander Goldberg – General Partner of AdAstral funds and a serial entrepreneur and technology investor.

Stephen Ibaraki – Chair and General Partner of REDDS Capital and Founder of UN ITU AI for good and peaceful purposes global summit.

Frank Litvack – Cardiologist, healthcare entrepreneur and co-founder of Pura Vida Investments.

Asad M. Madni – Distinguished Adjunct Professor, Distinguished Scientist of UCLA Samueli Electrical and Computer Engineering Department and previously served as the President, COO & CTO of BEI Technologies Inc.

David Nazarian – CEO and Founder of Nimes Capital LLC.

Douglas A. Wilson – Chairman of the CEO Leadership Alliance of Orange County.

For more information about Leadership Board Members, please visit: terasaki.org.

About TIBI:

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

SOURCE Terasaki Institute

Related Links

https://terasaki.org/institute/

