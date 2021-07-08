Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation Announces Scientific Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation announces the establishment of their Scientific Advisory Board. This board is composed of a highly esteemed panel of researchers who are leading experts in their fields. They will provide the Institute with an external scientific perspective and invaluable scientific guidance to the Institute's researchers in their research and innovation efforts.

The Scientific Advisory Board provides not only deep scientific insights but also a global perspective with members coming from three continents. The Board's guidance will support the ambitious research and development activities of the Terasaki Institute under the leadership of Dr. Ali Khademhosseini.

The Institute is pleased to welcome Dr. Joachim Kohn as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and Dr. Dietmar W. Hutmacher, Dr. Jon Kobashigawa, Dr. Robert Langer, Dr. Samir Mitragotri and Dr. Molly Stevens as its inaugural members.

"We are honored to have such a distinguished group of scientists join our efforts in producing high-impact biomedical innovations, said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., Director and CEO of the institute. "Their knowledge and expertise will surely enhance the quality of our research and will be a real asset to the work of our scientific teams."

The Terasaki Institute Scientific Advisory Board members include:

Joachim Kohn, Ph.D. – Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Rutgers University: President of the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering.

Dietmar W. Hutmacher – Distinguished Professor and Chair of Regenerative Medicine, Queensland University of Technology.

Jon Kobashigawa – Associate Director, Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, Director, Advanced Heart Disease Section, Director, Heart Transplant Program, Professor of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai.

Robert Langer – Director, McGovern Institute for Brain Research, Director, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Samir Mitragotri – Hiller Professor of Bioengineering, Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering, Wyss Institute, Harvard University

Molly Stevens – Director of the UK Regenerative Medicine Platform Hub for Smart Materials and Professor at Imperial College London

For more information about the Scientific Advisory Board members, please visit: terasaki.org.

About TIBI:

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

