Terasaki Institute Holds Grand Opening Celebration at New Research Center

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a non-profit research organization devoted to developing bioengineered systems, devices, and technology for biomedical applications, held a Grand Opening celebration at their newest research facility in Woodland Hills. The event drew almost 100 guests, which included local dignitaries, members of the Terasaki family, TIBI faculty and staff, and members of the building's design and construction teams.

Front Row (L-R): Leila Lee, representing Mayor Karen Bass, Zac Gaidzik, representing LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Dr. Keith Terasaki, TIBI’s Chairman of the Board, LA Councilman Robert J. Blumenthal, Keith’s wife Cecilia and children Paul and Susie, TIBI President Stewart Han. Second row (L-R): TIBI's Chief Innovation Officer, Maurizio Vecchione, TIBI's Director and CEO, Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Frank Buckley, Sean Rogan, representing Congressman Brad Sherman. Photography Credit: McCall Jones, for BioscienceLA TV

A special Grand Opening program, emceed by KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Frank Buckley, began with certificates of commendation presented by Robert J. Blumenthal, Los Angeles City Councilman, 3rd Council District, and representatives from the offices of Linda Horvath, Los Angeles County Supervisor, 3rd Supervisorial District, and City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. In addition, a flag that once flew over the United States Capitol in 2018 was presented to the institute from District 32's Congressman Brad Sherman.

This was followed by addresses given by members of TIBI's executive team and scientific faculty, who described TIBI's many realms of ongoing research, innovation, and entrepreneurial endeavors. The program also included recorded congratulatory remarks given by Dave Whelan, CEO of Bioscience LA, a non-profit organization that provides resources, coordination, and support for bioscience organizations in the Los Angeles area.

"It was very gratifying to see the interest and support from the audience and from the community at this event," said TIBI President, Stewart Han. We were proud to present our brand-new facility and exciting research and we are looking forward to being a major component of Los Angeles' vibrant bioscientific research hub."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted in front of the building, followed by a reception and public tours of the laboratories.

The Woodland Hills laboratory is the third of the Terasaki Institute's facilities, named after the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneering scientist in the field of organ transplantation, who dedicated his life to impactful medical research.

The new building offers 50,000 square feet of floor space for state-of-the-art equipment and up to 200 employees. It will also be able to accommodate meetings, seminars, and conferences to further the education and exchange of ideas among researchers and collaborators. When combined with TIBI's administrative and research and development buildings in Westwood and West Los Angeles, the institute grows to almost 100,000 square feet of space.

"I'm very excited about the addition of the new building to the Terasaki Institute. I believe it will give us the research space needed for our scientists to develop the best in biomedical innovations, while allowing for growth and expansion of the institute," said Terasaki Institute's Director and CEO, Ali Khademhosseini, PhD. "After seeing all the effort that went into creating this new building, it gives me great joy to see it come to fruition."

About the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation is accelerating the pace of translational research by supporting the world's leading scientists with an open, entrepreneurial environment for bioengineering new materials, biological models, and advanced technologies to address critical challenges to the health of the planet and its people. The Institute's worldwide collaborations with academic, clinical, and entrepreneurial partners provide a rich foundation for translating innovations to the real world.

