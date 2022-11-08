Terasaki Institute to Host Inaugural Innovation Summit Focused on Translation of Personalized Medicines to Patients

World leaders in academia and industry to discuss advances in precision medicine and translation into real world solutions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) will be hosting the Terasaki Innovation Summit on March 8-10, 2023, at the UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Center in Los Angeles. This inaugural event will focus on improving technological and entrepreneurial translation of personalized medicines – bringing biomedical innovations from the laboratory to the real world.

Featuring thought-leaders and innovators discussing the future of biomedicine, bringing ideas from bench to bedside, and building and financing spin-off companies, the Terasaki Innovation Summit is essential for academics interested in commercializing their technologies and industry attendees interested in learning about the newest technologies in personalized medicine that academia has to offer.

"Too many technologies die on the vine because of the gulf between industry and academia, and the tremendous roadblocks in place making licensing technologies a challenge," said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., TIBI's Director and CEO. "The Terasaki Innovation Summit is focused on helping innovators bridge those gaps to bring new personalized and precision medicines to market and help celebrate the legacy of our founder who so successfully developed essential organ transplantation technologies that are still used by patients to this day."

Focused on translating innovations in personalized medicine

The Inaugural Terasaki Innovation Summit will include leading investigators discussing the latest advances in micro- and nanotechnologies and applications in diagnostics, therapeutic drug delivery and regenerative medicine. In addition, key business leaders and experts in translation, innovation, venture investment, IP, and more will be on hand to share their knowledge and commercial experience.

Thought leaders will share their cutting-edge work and groundbreaking innovations, with keynote speakers including:

- Joseph DeSimone, Stanford Professor whose research focuses on developing new vaccine platforms for pediatrics

- Peter Diamandis, leading entrepreneur, technological innovation counselor and founder of XPRIZE

- Robert Langer, MIT Professor, prolific researcher, legendary pioneer of new biomedical technologies, and founder of over forty biotechnology companies

- Samir Mitragotri, Ph.D., renowned researcher in the fields of drug delivery and biological barriers

- Xiling Shen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Xilis, Inc. and TIBI's Chief Scientific Officer.

Introducing the Paul Terasaki and Hisako Terasaki Young Awards

The Terasaki Innovation Summit will also mark the debut of new awards for innovators, including the Paul Terasaki Award, which will recognize an attending innovator with a $25,000 grant, and the Hisako Terasaki Young Innovator Travel Award, recognizing young innovators in the field by reimbursing travel expenses.

Attending the Terasaki Innovation Summit

The Terasaki Innovation Summit, March 8-10, 2023 at UCLA's Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles, promises to be a one-of-a-kind gathering of some of the most prominent names in the field of biomedical engineering and will provide a wealth of information and opportunities for networking with others in the scientific community. Investors, industry, and academics interested in attending can register at the following link, with discounts available for students and academics: https://whova.com/portal/registration/tibi_202303/

Early bird registration ends November 18th, 2022.

To learn more and plan your attendance, visit: https://terasaki.org/institute/tis23

About the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. Research at the Terasaki Institute leverages scientific advancements that enable an understanding of what makes each person unique, from the macroscale of human tissues down to the microscale of genes, to create technological solutions for some of the most pressing medical problems of our time. We use innovative technology platforms to study human disease on the level of individual patients by incorporating advanced computational and tissue-engineering methods. Findings yielded by these studies are translated by our research teams into tailored diagnostic and therapeutic approaches encompassing personalized materials, cells and implants with unique potential and broad applicability to a variety of diseases, disorders, and injuries.

The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

