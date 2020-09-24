Terasaki Institute Welcomes New Director

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation welcomes its Director and CEO, Ali Khademhosseini, PhD, who joins the institute with extensive research and leadership experience in the field of biomedical technology. He is formerly a Professor of Bioengineering at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and a Professor at Harvard Medical School/MIT. He is joining the institute from Amazon, Inc., where he recently completed his sabbatical. He is recognized as a world-renowned leader in combining micro- and nano-engineering approaches with advanced biomaterials for regenerative medicine applications and has authored over 600 peer-reviewed journal papers. In addition, Dr. Khademhosseini is a co-founder and Scientific Board Member of Obsidio, Incorporated, a biomaterials technology startup company.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Khademhosseini to the Institute. He is an experienced, highly-motivated individual with a stellar reputation for expertise in his field, and we feel confident that he will be an exceptional leader," said Dr. Keith Terasaki, Chairman of the Board for the Institute.

The Terasaki Institute aims to create solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. In order to fulfill its mission, the Institute will integrate experts from the fields of chemistry, clinical medicine, engineering, biology and business development/entrepreneurship. This collaborative model will identify the important medical needs, foster creative solutions, and translate them into real-life innovations. Another priority of the Institute will be to support training and education for our team members into future leaders.

"Dr. Khademhosseini will be involved in every facet of our Institute's endeavors. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we can all benefit from, and we look forward to working with him." said Stewart Han, President of the Institute.

"I'm very excited for the launch of the Terasaki Institute," said Dr. Khademhosseini, "I anticipate that it will be a leading research organization that conducts transformative research with the goal of enhancing patient health."

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

