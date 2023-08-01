Terasaki Institute Welcomes New Members to Leadership Board

News provided by

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), is pleased to welcome six new members to its Leadership Board. The TIBI Leadership Board is comprised of distinguished individuals who will utilize their expertise to promote key initiatives and to provide valuable guidance on research and innovation strategies.

The new members are as follows:

Kian Beyzavi – Kian will also be a part of TIBI's Innovation Board, working closely with Leadership Board Chairperson, Dr. Nazli Azimi, and the management team. In this role, Kian will help to identify the high-potential projects for company formation. In her previous work, she developed AI and machine learning technologies for healthcare improvement.

K.R. Prabha –Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Washington Global Health Alliance with a strong background in growth strategy, operations, and technology consulting.

Chocko Valliappa – Founder of global strategic service company, Vee Techologies and Vice Chairman of The Sona Group of Institutes. Chocko has extensive expertise in international business operations and industry-focused technology and skill development.

Julie Hill – CEO of Costain, U.S. Operations, founder of Hillside Development. A trailblazer who served as the first female board member of high-profile organizations, Julie emphasizes the importance of social equity and human rights in the business world.

Ben Pouladian – Leveraging his position as CEO of BEP Holdings, Ben fosters and creates lab space for technological research and development in the local biotech community.

Elim Kay – Venture capitalist who manages several organizations and serves in operational, investment, and advisory capacities for multiple internet and technology ventures. He is also a board member of multiple non-profit organizations.

"We enthusiastically welcome the newest members of our Leadership Board, and will truly benefit from their experience and expertise," said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D, TIBI's Director and CEO. "They will be a great asset in our quest to develop transformative and impactful medical innovations."

About the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation is accelerating the pace of translational research by supporting the world's leading scientists with an open, entrepreneurial environment for bioengineering new materials, biological models, and advanced technologies to address critical challenges to the health of the planet and its people. The Institute's worldwide collaborations with academic, clinical, and entrepreneurial partners provide a rich foundation for translating innovations to the real world.

SOURCE Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

