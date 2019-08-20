Terason Partners With DiA Imaging Analysis to Bring Superior AI Cardiac Solutions to Point-of-care Ultrasound

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts and BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terason, a leading global ultrasound imaging company based in Burlington, Mass., has partnered with DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions for ultrasound analysis, to provide its cardiac solutions on Terason's point-of-care ultrasound devices.

The partnership fills a market need for more accurate and objective image analysis for clinicians in hospitals and outpatient settings, that commonly analyze ultrasound images visually.

DiA's flagship, FDA cleared and CE marked cardiac solution, LVivo Toolbox, leverages its pattern recognition, machine learning and deep learning-based technology to identify cardiac functions and abnormalities. LVivo's AI-based algorithms generate fast, quantitative and objective results that support clinicians' decision-making process and reduce the subjectivity associated with cardiac ultrasound analysis.

"Left ventricle analysis represents the most frequent indication for an echo study and is pivotal for patient evaluation, management, and as an indicator for treatment initiation," says Dr. Alice Chiang, Terason's CEO and founder and industry pioneer. "We always strive to offer users the most innovative solutions. By joining with DiA, we will empower users with our best-in-class devices together with DiA's most powerful automated algorithms, that provide superior solutions for managing patients with heart failure or cardiovascular disease."

Since 2000, Terason has produced thousands of portable ultrasound systems, and has evolved to become a market leader in ultrasound-guided venous intervention. Its state-of-the-art ultrasound devices help clinicians to identify and treat a wide range of pathologies that can improve patient management.

Terason systems are routinely used in the fields of cardiology, vascular surgery, interventional radiology, endocrinology, nephrology, musculoskeletal (MSK), and breast surgery. In addition, Terason is the first company to turn a laptop into an ultrasound machine.

"DiA and Terason have many shared values, and I am pleased that we have joined forces," said Hila Goldman-Aslan, DiA's CEO and Co-Founder. "The point-of-care ultrasound market is evolving quickly, and AI is driving this market. Partnering with Terason is another step toward accomplishing DiA's vision to make ultrasound analysis smarter and accessible to all."

About Terason

Terason, a division of Teratech Corporation, is a global medical ultrasound imaging company headquartered in Burlington, Mass. Terason was the first to patent color portable ultrasound and is a market leader in ultrasound-guided venous intervention. Terason produces portable ultrasound products and technologies and has provided ultrasound systems to clinicians, hospitals, outpatient centers, and OEM partners since 2000. For more information, visit www.terason.com.

About DiA Imaging Analysis

DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd. is the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultrasound analysis solutions that make ultrasound analysis smarter and accessible. By using its advanced AI-based technology, DiA assists clinicians at all levels of experience to acquire and analyze ultrasound images - objectively and accurately, improving patient management.

Headquartered in Israel with a subsidiary in the US, the company was founded by Hila Goldman Aslan (CEO), Michal Yaacobi (CTO), Arnon Toussia-Cohen (CCO) and Dr. Noah Liel-Cohen. For more information, please visit www.dia-analysis.com

Contact Terason:

Paula Tobin, Terason Marketing Manager, 781-221-5045, ptobin@terason.com

Gary Woonteiler, 617-584-1032, gary@woonteilerink.com

Contact DiA:

Edith Schlanger, DiA Marketing Manager, 972-77-7648318, edith@dia-analysis.com

SOURCE Terason; DiA Imaging Analysis