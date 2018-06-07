TeraThink acquires Defense Logistics Agency J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) Contract

The DLA is the Department of Defense's combat logistics support agency, providing worldwide logistics support in both peacetime and wartime to the military services as well as several civilian agencies and foreign countries. The DLA JETS program offers DLA a consolidated vehicle for all of its enterprise information technology needs, including development, sustainment, and modernization of applications, infrastructure, hardware, software, and systems. TeraThink will compete for task orders related to 21 Task Areas ranging from network and technology services, to application development and sustainment, including information assurance and cybersecurity, systems engineering and enterprise architecture support, and other technology and program support services under the contract.

"TeraThink believes our Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications and Information Management capabilities are a great fit for DLA's needs, and clearly align to the recently released 2018-2026 DLA Strategic Plan," said TeraThink's CEO, Dan Maguire. "TeraThink welcomes the opportunity to assist DLA Information Operations (J6) in realization of its vision of a 'global presence, agile and innovative, and focused on the warfighter first.' We look forward to expanding on over ten years of exemplary mission support to DLA through the acquisition of this vehicle."

Work under the vehicle will take place at DLA installations worldwide, including Columbus, OH, Philadelphia and New Cumberland, PA, Richmond, VA, Battle Creek, MI, Ogden, UT, Honolulu, HI, and Kaiserslautern, GE, as well as the National Capital Region.

About TeraThink

TeraThink has celebrated over 15 years of successful delivery of innovative and transformative consulting services to the Federal Government. We specialize in information technology and management consulting that has a purpose and makes a difference. Our teams are focused on providing exceptional service and solving our clients' toughest challenges. We lead with an agile approach focused on collaboration, reducing complexity, and delivering early successes. This allows our clients to focus on their future knowing that their present is secure. Our solutions work together to provide our clients everything they need to transform into an effective, digital organization. For more information, visit www.terathink.com.

