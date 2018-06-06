Teraverde launches 2nd Gen Coheus™ Profit Improvement Solution

Teraverde's flagship Coheus™ Profit Intelligence solution converges your mortgage banking loan origination system, general ledger, payroll, contact management, warehouse, quality control, secondary marketing, and servicing data to provide a complete picture of your business, with focus on providing the insights you need to Manage Differently. Leveraging all the data from multiple sources allows lenders to make well-informed decisions in real-time. The ability to identify and eliminate performance problems, waste, and revenue leakage is crucial, especially in today's challenging lending environment. Getting the most out of digital mortgage capabilities also requires close attention to metrics.

"CoheusTM answers these needs, so you can Manage Differently – with clear focus on what's important to your bottom line, your customers, and your team," commented Jim Deitch, author of the best-selling book, Digitally Transforming the Mortgage Banking Process and co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Teraverde. "Coheus helps lenders easily apply the profit increasing principles identified in the book."

"The capabilities of CoheusTM are groundbreaking," according to Frank Poiesz, Chief Revenue Officer of Teraverde. "Consistent access to the information you need to identify your best loans officers, branches, fulfillment staff, and products, while also having visibility into revenue leakage and overall profitability, in near real-time, is a dream come true for most lenders. Much of the industry struggles with static reports and spreadsheets. CoheusTM changes all that, providing world-class profit intelligence to more lenders than ever before."

For more information, or to arrange a demonstration, visit www.coheus.com or contact Frank Poiesz at 215.343.4275.

Teraverde Management Advisors® is a premier technology and advisory firm that helps lenders digitally transform their business to increase profit, improve customer satisfaction, simplify the lending process and speed loan approval.

For more information visit www.teraverde.com and www.coheus.com. Teraverde has offices in Dallas, Texas; Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Naples Florida.

CoheusTM, Teraverde, Teraverde Financial, Teraverde Management Advisors, and TVMA, Inc. are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teraverde Financial, LLC.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teraverde-launches-2nd-gen-coheus-profit-improvement-solution-300660492.html

SOURCE Teraverde

Related Links

http://www.teraverde.com

