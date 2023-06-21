TeraWatt Infrastructure and Desert Cab Join Forces to Advance the Electrification of Las Vegas Taxi Fleet

News provided by

TeraWatt Infrastructure

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Companies to Accelerate Adoption of Sustainable Transportation Solutions in Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today announced that Desert Cab, a trusted taxi service provider in Las Vegas, has selected TeraWatt to further enable its fleet's electrification with software, operations, and maintenance services.

TeraWatt will provide charging management software, O&M service, and EV education and training for Desert Cab drivers. Data acquired from TeraWatt's platform will be used to improve the efficiency of the charging equipment to further support Desert Cab's growing EV fleet, and refine existing O&M plans currently in practice in the industry.

Desert Cab's fleet is nearly 10% electrified, with goals to electrify 50% of the fleet over the next 2-3 years.

"Nevada's recent sustainability mandates and corresponding investments in new technology have strengthened efforts for fleets of all sizes to begin electrifying," said George Balaban, Owner of Desert Cab. "Partnering with TeraWatt enables us to overcome the challenges associated with fleet electrification, and will provide our drivers with the necessary support and resources to embrace electric vehicles."

Local policy tailwinds aimed at reducing Nevada's carbon footprint have bolstered near and long-term sustainability efforts. With a goal to achieve a 50% renewable energy portfolio by 2030, Nevada has committed to investing in new technologies and innovation. TeraWatt is already established in the region, partnering with Kaptyn in 2022 to develop EV charging hubs in Las Vegas in addition to other North American markets.

"By providing Desert Cab with a tailored set of electrification tools and comprehensive training, we remove the complexities of undergoing a daunting electrification transition," said Peter Cohen, Director of Business Development at TeraWatt Infrastructure. "Our mission at TeraWatt is to provide reliable charging solutions that empower fleets to seamlessly advance their sustainability efforts. We're enthusiastic about partnering with Desert Cab and expanding our presence in Nevada."

About TeraWatt Infrastructure
TeraWatt Infrastructure provides reliable charging solutions for the future of fleet transportation. The company designs, operates and owns electric vehicle charging hubs for fleet operations combining property assets with energy and charging expertise. TeraWatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation's reliable, long-term partner in the inevitable transition to all-electric transportation. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com.

About Desert Cab
Desert Cab has been providing a safe, reliable taxi service in Las Vegas for over 50 years. The company along with its sister company Virgin Valley taxi operate approximately 400 taxi cabs in the Las Vegas area. In 2022 they provided nearly 2.7 million rides and traveled over 15 million miles and are expected to provide over 3 million rides and travel approximately 17 million miles in 2023. The company upgraded its facility in 2021 and added EV charging that included 25 level two chargers and 2 dual port level 3 fast chargers and is in the process of further upgrades to add 20 additional level 3 chargers. Desert Cab's goal is to convert its entire fleet to zero-emission over the next 5 years.

SOURCE TeraWatt Infrastructure

Also from this source

TeraWatt Bolsters Executive Leadership Bench with Two Appointees Amid Accelerated Push for EV Adoption

TeraWatt Names Mike Englhard Senior Vice President of Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.