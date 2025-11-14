Terawatt Infrastructure Opens Heavy-Duty Charging Site on I-10 in Rialto

Site Features 18 Pull-Through Charging Stalls, 55 Bobtail Parking Stalls, and 24/7 Secure Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terawatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today announced that its newest commercial EV charging hub is now operational in Rialto, California. Located on the eastbound side of I-10, the Rialto site enables EV fleets to keep trucks moving across one of the nation's busiest freight corridors.

"The Rialto site brings Terawatt's vision of a connected, electrified network to life. It provides fast, reliable, and high-speed pull-through charging along an electric lane that runs from the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles through Vernon and Commerce, culminating in Rialto," said Neha Palmer, CEO and co-founder of Terawatt. "Our network enables companies to reduce emissions and run a variety of routes across a number of vehicle classes with the confidence of a dependable charging solution. EV fleets can now travel further, more cleanly, without slowing down their operations."

Built to meet the demands of commercial fleet operations, Terawatt's Rialto facility provides high-speed charging, secure access, and driver-friendly amenities in one location. The site includes:

18 pull-through 350kW DC fast-charging stalls

55 bobtail parking stalls for overnight parking, shift changes, and logistics needs

Driver lounge building featuring Wi-Fi, climate control, and restrooms

License plate recognition for seamless entry

Solar canopies and 100% renewable energy powering every session

24/7 security with 360-degree cameras and gated access to protect vehicles, cargo, and drivers

"Our top priorities when designing and constructing the Rialto facility were uptime and security," said Tom Jackson, Senior Vice President of Operations at Terawatt. "From physical and cybersecurity to charging equipment that gets trucks back on the road quickly, every choice reflects our commitment to create infrastructure that keeps freight moving."

Terawatt is building a connected network that keeps vehicles charged, lowers emissions, and helps fleets stay on the road without the expense of building and running their own depots. The Rialto facility opening adds to Terawatt's growing heavy-duty charging hubs across California, including its recently opened Rancho Dominguez site.

About Terawatt

Terawatt provides convenient, reliable charging infrastructure that keeps your fleets running efficiently and turns your charging costs from a prohibitive capital expenditure into a manageable operating expense. We own, develop, operate, and maintain charging sites and operational solutions that form the backbone of commercial EV transport in the U.S. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com.

